Huge news: Eddie Perfect will star in the Australian premiere of Beetlejuice the Musical

Do you like the strange and unusual? Well you’re going to love this news. We already knew that the Australian premiere of Beetlejuice the Musical is set to happen right here in Melbourne in mid 2025. But now, the identity of the actor playing the titular role has just come out from under wraps.

Local legend of the stage and screen Eddie Perfect (who was already a mainstay of the Australian theatre scene before shooting to TV fame on Offspring), has already scored a Tony nomination for the music and lyrics he wrote for the kooky musical. Now, producers Michael Cassel Group have announced that Perfect will play the lead role of Beetlejuice himself in the Aussie production of the show.

In case you haven’t watched the beloved 1988 comedy-horror film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice follows the story of recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam, who call on a mischievous bio-exorcist ghost to help them rid their home of the pesky new family who moved in. When Beetlejuice is unleashed, gleeful havoc ensues. But they don't expect him to take a shine to the family's daughter Lydia Deetz, a teenager obsessed with the afterlife.

The unnerving, green-haired and striped-suit wearing ghost that featured in the nightmares of '90s kids has been transported from screen to stage in the critically-acclaimed musical version with a serious following.

Picture dancing footballer zombies, exorcisms and so much more weirdness, plus super-catchy songs, rollicking, colourful dance numbers – and a giant stripey worm or two.

Perfect appears more than ready to give Melbourne the fright of its life, saying he enjoyed watching Alex Brightman (who originated the role of Beetlejuice) create the role “from the ground up”.

“Alex wasn’t afraid of anything in rehearsal. I’m hoping to harness some of that fearlessness when I rehearse the role for myself,” Perfect says.

We first found out that Beetlejuice the Musical was on its way to Melbourne back in August 2023. Since then, hype has only continued to build with the release of the sequel film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earlier this year.

So, start prepping your chanting, because we now have an exact date locked in. Beetlejuice the Musical will play exclusively at Melbourne’s grand Regent Theatre from May 7, 2025. Tickets will go on general sale from November 6, but keen beans can sign up here to get presale access from October 31.

