Ball Park Music are playing a free gig for White Night

Indie popstars and Triple J darlings Ball Park Music are playing a free gig as part of White Night 2019. The five piece Bris Vegas-based band will take to the Arts Centre forecourt for an all-ages gig programmed by leading Victorian youth music organisation the Push.

With around a decade of performing under their belt, there’s no telling just what Ball Park Music will have lined up for the gig. Perhaps they’ll stick to recent hits like ‘Exactly As You Are’ or maybe you’ll be lucky enough to hear them play their breakthrough songs like ‘iFly’ and ‘Sad Rude Future Dude’.

Photograph: Supplied

Ball Park Music will be joined on the Push stage by the velvet-voiced Thelma Plum (you definitely want to hear ‘Better in Blak’ live), Tyne James Organ, Totty and Tulliah.

Despite coming to Melbourne for White Night, Ball Park Music et all will in fact be playing during the day. The Push gig runs from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, August 25 (that’s the day after the official evening light show ends, so consider it 30 per cent added value).