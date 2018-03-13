  • News
Belles Hot Chicken is launching a food truck

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday March 13 2018, 9:04am

Photograph: Supplied

Southern-style fried chicken is going mobile! Today it was announced that beloved local chicken joint Belles Hot Chicken will be opening its very own food truck.  

This mobile move kind of makes sense when you learn that Belles is owned by the hospitality group 100 Burgers, which also owns northside food truck park Welcome to Thornbury and burger truck-turned-permanent burger joint Mr Burger as well.

The truck will be located at Welcome to Thornbury when it opens, and it will be selling a bunch of Belles restaurant faves. You’ll be able to pick your meat (tenders or wings) with your choice of sides and heat (there’s southern, medium, hot, really hot and really fucking hot, if you’re up for the challenge). There’s also the baller bucket (16 wings, four sides and four sauces), spicy chicken sandwiches and a hot mushroom sandwich for the veggos. 

Keep your eye out for the Belles Hot Chicken truck when it lands in Northcote very soon.

