The trials and tribulations of the last two years have claimed many a hospitality venue – but this one hits right in the sweet spot. After 12 beautiful, buttercream frosting-covered years, chef, author and owner of Beatrix, Natalie Paull, will close the doors to her beloved North Melbourne Bakery.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Paull wrote "I am a blender of emotions as I let you know that I am closing the shop, with our last day being in early August. While I adore my shop and have always had a supportive and wonderful team around me, I run this cakehouse as a solo owner and I think I am a little puffed and need a hard break after 12 years."

Paull cited the relentless stress of crisis management as a factor in her decision to close the store, and the need for a very well-deserved rest. "Beatrix and I will still be around in a way," she said. "I’ll never be far away from an oven or a block of butter or an email if you get into baking trouble. See you ‘round like a doughnut." I'm not crying, you're crying.

