The best patisseries in Melbourne

Got a taste for the sweeter things in life? Here are our favourite Melbourne pastry shops

It's amazing that pastry, at its simplest, is just flour, lots of butter, sugar, and maybe an egg or two. Yet Melbourne's best bakeries and patisseries have crafted a diverse range of treats from these raw ingredients, from what could be the best croissants in the world to old-school cakes you want to take home to your grandmother.

Still got a sweet tooth? Treat yourself and some friends at Melbourne's best doughnut shops and grab some doughy treats.