Black Pearl is now delivering cocktails to your door

Words we previously thought we would never see together: tiger and king; Bondi and closed; exercise and kebab; Black Pearl and delivery. But hey, now we have it.

You read that correctly, Black Pearl is now delivering. For the first time in 18 years, Black Pearl will personally walk a cocktail to your door for contactless delivery if you're lucky enough to live within four kilometres of the venue.

The theme of Black Pearl's isolation cocktail list is all about escape. Think Mojitos on a rainy day, a Piña Colada in a Melbourne winter and an ice-cold Martini for your steaming hot shower. Individual cocktails will start at the $15 mark, but you will also be able to purchase 'Wine Serves' which is the equivalent of a 750ml sparkling cocktail, starting at $40 and a Luxury Manhattan at $60 for two serves. The menu will change weekly and can be visible on its website.

If you're out for your iso-walk, swing past for some takeaway booze as well. The doors will still be open for you to drop by for a drink, you'll just have to drink it at home instead. Delivery is $5, but it is free if your order is $50 and above.