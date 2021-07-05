Black Star Pastry and Koko Black have joined forces on a new out of this world cake

Two of the city’s favourite dessert slingers, the patisserie wizards at Black Star Pastry (inventors of the famous strawberry watermelon cake) and the handcrafted chocolate gods at Koko Black have come together to develop a cake so extreme, so chocolatey, that it is only available in limited supply for one day only on World Chocolate Day (Wednesday, July 7).

The ‘Meteor Cake’ is delicately balanced to produce a combination of chocolatey goodness of galactic proportions. It rests on a bed of dark chocolate financier and cocoa nibs, luscious layers of caramel chocolate, Muscovado sponge, hazelnut crémeux, a gravity-defying chocolate mousse, and praline crunch. Sitting atop the cake, a flying meteor is formed from hazelnut truffle and a coat of black cocoa nibs, complete with a blazing Sao Thome chocolate flame and crumbled cocoa nib rubble.

Pre-orders for home delivery have already sold out, but if you live locally to selected Koko Black stores, you’re in luck. The Meteor Cake will be available in limited supply to purchase as individual slices ($15) at Koko Black’s Chadstone, Como Centre (South Yarra), Westfield Doncaster, Highpoint Shopping Centre (Maribyrnong), Town Hall, Royal Arcade, and The Glen Shopping Centre (Glen Waverley) shops.

You’ll want to get in early to score this over-the-top choccy treat, but if they do sell out before you get your paws on one, may we suggest the similarly choctastic Chocolate Mirage cake? It’s layered with salted caramel chocolate, flourless choc sponge, dark chocolate crémeux and a light chocolate mousse.

