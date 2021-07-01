Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pepe's Italian & Liquor
Photograph: Supplied

Head to the Italian Alps with Pepe's Italian and Liquor this winter

Expect Italian-German inspired dishes, drinks and decor

By Rushani Epa
Advertising

Winter in Melbourne isn't so bad. We don't usually experience tumbles and slips over black ice on the streets, it rarely ever gets to below zero and we still get a fair dose of sunshine.

Still, there's something romantic about getting cosy with loved ones indoors while it snows outside. Cue Pepe’s Italian and Liquor which is bringing the Italian Alps to the CBD this winter. It's a celebration of all that the Italian Dolomites and South Tyrol regions have to offer, and you can expect plenty of luxe gimmicks like a custom-built sleigh to sit in with friends, a snow machine transforming the space into a winter wonderland, chalet-inspired decor like timber skis, and a food and drinks menu based around the theme.

‘Pepe’s Italian Winter Wonderland’ menu includes späztle tirolesi (handmade German-inspired spinach pasta with an addition of rabbit ragu), casunsei all’ampezzana (stuffed ravioli-like crescent moon pasta local to the Dolomites) and wild boar pizza along with the venue's traditional Italian-style dishes. Wet your palate with wintery cocktails like the Elderflower Alpine Spritz, a rye-and-bourbon-based number called Remember the Dolomites and an Apple Strudel Hot Toddy.

Pepe's Italian and Liquor is open from noon to midnight daily and is based at 275-285 Exhibition St, Melbourne.

Looking to stay warm? Settle down to hot mulled wine at one of these venues.

Share the story

More on Winter

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.