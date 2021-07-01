Head to the Italian Alps with Pepe's Italian and Liquor this winter

Winter in Melbourne isn't so bad. We don't usually experience tumbles and slips over black ice on the streets, it rarely ever gets to below zero and we still get a fair dose of sunshine.

Still, there's something romantic about getting cosy with loved ones indoors while it snows outside. Cue Pepe’s Italian and Liquor which is bringing the Italian Alps to the CBD this winter. It's a celebration of all that the Italian Dolomites and South Tyrol regions have to offer, and you can expect plenty of luxe gimmicks like a custom-built sleigh to sit in with friends, a snow machine transforming the space into a winter wonderland, chalet-inspired decor like timber skis, and a food and drinks menu based around the theme.

‘Pepe’s Italian Winter Wonderland’ menu includes späztle tirolesi (handmade German-inspired spinach pasta with an addition of rabbit ragu), casunsei all’ampezzana (stuffed ravioli-like crescent moon pasta local to the Dolomites) and wild boar pizza along with the venue's traditional Italian-style dishes. Wet your palate with wintery cocktails like the Elderflower Alpine Spritz, a rye-and-bourbon-based number called Remember the Dolomites and an Apple Strudel Hot Toddy.

Pepe's Italian and Liquor is open from noon to midnight daily and is based at 275-285 Exhibition St, Melbourne.

