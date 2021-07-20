Black Star Pastry's famous Strawberry Watermelon Cake is coming to Bentleigh

Residents of Bentleigh and its (5km) surrounds, rejoice, for the world's most Instagrammed cake is coming to you this weekend.

Purveyors of extravagant cakes, Black Star Pastry is setting up shop at café Good Times Milk Bar, from Friday July 23 to Sunday July 25 to provide the south with a taste of Sydney's most iconic cakes.

For those still wondering what that cake is, it's Black Star Pastry's very own Strawberry Watermelon Cake that's layered with almond dacquoise, rose-scented cream and fresh watermelon that's available in single slices as well as larger portions for four, six and ten people.

Also featuring on the menu at the pop-up will be the Raspberry Lychee Cake, plus a Japanese Forest Cake and Black Star’s luxe Chocolate Mirage Cake. Single slices are available in-store each day but it's advised that you get in early. To secure your slice or snap up a larger portion, pre-order here.

Good Times Milk Bar is located at 83 Tucker Rd, Bentleigh and is open from 7.30am on Fridays and 8am onwards on Saturdays and Sundays.

