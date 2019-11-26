Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Bon Iver is performing at Dark Mofo 2020 (and doing a Melbourne sideshow)
News / Music

Bon Iver is performing at Dark Mofo 2020 (and doing a Melbourne sideshow)

By Nicola Dowse Updated: Tuesday November 26 2019, 9:00am

Press shot of Bon Iver
Photograph: Supplied

Book your flights to Tasmania because Bon Iver has announced they will be performing at Hobart’s dark and decadent winter festival Dark Mofo in 2020. Unable or unwilling to cross the strait? He's coming to Melbourne too, with a stadium sideshow already lined up.

Justin Vernon and the gang are the first act announced for Dark Mofo – Hobart's annual festival of art, music, food and mischief – with the American indie band expected to play songs from the new album i,i (pronounced ‘i comma i’ because of course it is).

The new studio album (Bon Iver’s fourth) is similar to 22, A Million with the same silky smooth baritone, dazzling high falsetto and experimental undertones. Vernon has come a long way since the laments that made For Emma, Forever Ago a hit (it was the mid-noughties, and it tapped into the indie emo zeitgeist with aplomb). 

Bon Iver is performing at Dark Mofo on Saturday, June 13 at Mac 2. You can see Bon Iver in Melbourne on Tuesday, June 16 at Rod Laver Arena. Tickets on sale Thursday, December 5.

All aboard: a direct Melbourne to Geelong ferry service launches this December.

Here are the best jazz clubs in Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 159 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse