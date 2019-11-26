Bon Iver is performing at Dark Mofo 2020 (and doing a Melbourne sideshow)

Book your flights to Tasmania because Bon Iver has announced they will be performing at Hobart’s dark and decadent winter festival Dark Mofo in 2020. Unable or unwilling to cross the strait? He's coming to Melbourne too, with a stadium sideshow already lined up.

Justin Vernon and the gang are the first act announced for Dark Mofo – Hobart's annual festival of art, music, food and mischief – with the American indie band expected to play songs from the new album i,i (pronounced ‘i comma i’ because of course it is).

The new studio album (Bon Iver’s fourth) is similar to 22, A Million with the same silky smooth baritone, dazzling high falsetto and experimental undertones. Vernon has come a long way since the laments that made For Emma, Forever Ago a hit (it was the mid-noughties, and it tapped into the indie emo zeitgeist with aplomb).

Bon Iver is performing at Dark Mofo on Saturday, June 13 at Mac 2. You can see Bon Iver in Melbourne on Tuesday, June 16 at Rod Laver Arena. Tickets on sale Thursday, December 5.