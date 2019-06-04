Bone-appetit! Newmarket Hotel now serves parmas for dogs

Fact: dogs are better than humans. It’s no wonder then that there are an increasing number of venues that welcome puppers of all shapes and sizes through their doors. But Newmarket Hotel is really going above and beyond for its canine clientele, launching a pooch-friendly parma night.

Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Tuesdays at Newmarket Hotel mean Puppy Parma nights, where you can score a parma for you and your dog. The hotel has even considered doggy dietary requirements. The dog-friendly parma comes topped with a slice of ham, fresh bocconcini and greens. Just like your regular parma, the dog version comes with “chips” and a “salad” (which in this case translates to duck and tumeric dog treats and kibble).

The dog-friendly parmas are available every Tuesday in the Newmarket Hotel courtyard. Dog parmas cost $5, while one for yourself will set you back $15.