News / City Life

Bone-appetit! Newmarket Hotel now serves parmas for dogs

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday June 4 2019, 4:52pm

Brown dog sitting at table with a dog-friendly parma
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Fact: dogs are better than humans. It’s no wonder then that there are an increasing number of venues that welcome puppers of all shapes and sizes through their doors. But Newmarket Hotel is really going above and beyond for its canine clientele, launching a pooch-friendly parma night.

Black and tan dachshund licking its snout

Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Tuesdays at Newmarket Hotel mean Puppy Parma nights, where you can score a parma for you and your dog. The hotel has even considered doggy dietary requirements. The dog-friendly parma comes topped with a slice of ham, fresh bocconcini and greens. Just like your regular parma, the dog version comes with “chips” and a “salad” (which in this case translates to duck and tumeric dog treats and kibble).

The dog-friendly parmas are available every Tuesday in the Newmarket Hotel courtyard. Dog parmas cost $5, while one for yourself will set you back $15.

Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 120 Posts

Nicola is a dog enthusiast, fan of cloudy weather and half-hearted Sydney Swans supporter. When she's not exploring, writing or recording, she's probably laughing at memes or communicating via gif. Follow her on Twitter @nicoladowse.