A bottle of red wine being poured into a glass.
Photograph: Pixabay

Bottoms up! These super affordable wines have been awarded top prizes

Say cheers to these award-winning wines that are not only delicious, but budget-friendly too

Alice Ellis
Lisa Hamilton
Liv Condous
If you’re a lover of the finer things in life but have been forced to cut costs lately, we’ve got some great news for you. We can all stop wine-ing about the cost of living for a sec and sip on some very affordable, but very tasty, wine from an award-winning list. Purveyor of all things alcoholic, Dan Murphy’s, have named their 2023 Decoded Wine Award winners, after a judging panel narrowed down the top drops from more than 1,000 submissions. The best bit? Most of the best bottles of plonk cost less than $25, making for a budget-friendly tipple. 

Over four days of blind tasting, a panel of 12 judges sipped their way through a selection of Australian and New Zealand wines to award 13 winners. Andrew Shedden, head of wine at Dan Murphy’s (that sounds like a pretty ace job) says the Decoded Wine Awards are here to help Aussies tap into the world of wine without getting caught up in the pomp and circumstance – to remove the intimidation factor and sidestep the snobby jargon.

So, what style of wine do you like? These are some winners in different categories that clocked in under the $25 mark...

If you like... 'A Lighter White'
Go for: Pikes Traditionale Riesling ($21.90)

If you like... 'A Fuller White'
Go for: Brokenwood Chardonnay ($22.80)

If you like... 'A Lighter Red’
Go for: Pizzini Nonna Gisella Sangiovese ($21.90)

If you like... ‘A Fuller Red’
Go for: The Cat Amongst The Pigeons GSM ($14.90)

If you like... Rosé
Go for: De Bortoli La Boheme Act Two Pinot Noir Rosé ($17.90)

If you like... Something lighter in alcohol
Go for: Pewsey Vale Eden Valley 9% Lighter Riesling ($18.90)

If you're... Skipping actual alcohol altogether
Go for: Grant Burge Prosecco Zero ($17.90)

These results are a huge win for those wanting to enjoy a decent drop without totally breaking the bank. 

Other recent wine news: Australia’s best wines for 2023 have just been revealed 

These are Time Out Melbourne's Best Wine Bar Nominees in our 2023 Food & Drink Awards 

Here's a guide to a whole lot of other great wine bars in Melbourne

