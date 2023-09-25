Bottoms up! These super affordable wines have been awarded top prizes

If you’re a lover of the finer things in life but have been forced to cut costs lately, we’ve got some great news for you. We can all stop wine-ing about the cost of living for a sec and sip on some very affordable, but very tasty, wine from an award-winning list. Purveyor of all things alcoholic, Dan Murphy’s, have named their 2023 Decoded Wine Award winners, after a judging panel narrowed down the top drops from more than 1,000 submissions. The best bit? Most of the best bottles of plonk cost less than $25, making for a budget-friendly tipple.
Over four days of blind tasting, a panel of 12 judges sipped their way through a selection of Australian and New Zealand wines to award 13 winners. Andrew Shedden, head of wine at Dan Murphy’s (that sounds like a pretty ace job) says the Decoded Wine Awards are here to help Aussies tap into the world of wine without getting caught up in the pomp and circumstance – to remove the intimidation factor and sidestep the snobby jargon.
So, what style of wine do you like? These are some winners in different categories that clocked in under the $25 mark...
If you like... 'A Lighter White'
Go for: Pikes Traditionale Riesling ($21.90)
If you like... 'A Fuller White'
Go for: Brokenwood Chardonnay ($22.80)
If you like... 'A Lighter Red’
Go for: Pizzini Nonna Gisella Sangiovese ($21.90)
If you like... ‘A Fuller Red’
Go for: The Cat Amongst The Pigeons GSM ($14.90)
If you like... Rosé
Go for: De Bortoli La Boheme Act Two Pinot Noir Rosé ($17.90)
If you like... Something lighter in alcohol
Go for: Pewsey Vale Eden Valley 9% Lighter Riesling ($18.90)
If you're... Skipping actual alcohol altogether
Go for: Grant Burge Prosecco Zero ($17.90)
These results are a huge win for those wanting to enjoy a decent drop without totally breaking the bank.