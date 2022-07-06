Brrrr: today was the coldest morning of 2022 so far

Did you find it especially hard to get out of bed this morning? Well, today you have an excuse. Temperatures across greater Melbourne absolutely plummeted in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6 – earning us the frostiest day of 2022 so far.

Senior meteorologist for the Herald Sun, Chris Arvier, said Melburnians had the coldest start in about 12 months, with the inner-city clocking just over 3 degrees celsius at 7.30am. The suburbs, however, had even more frigid temps. Essendon and Moorabbin dropped to 0 degrees and Coldstream in the Yarra Ranges was a (literally) freezing -3 degrees.

Thankfully, warmer mornings are ahead. “We’re still expecting a fairly cold night tonight, with a minimum of 5C,” said Arvier. “But then beyond that, the mornings are going to be a little bit easier to bear."

Adelaide also had its coldest day of the year so far, and Brisbane recorded its coldest day in more than 20 years thanks to unusual weather systems sweeping across eastern Queensland.

