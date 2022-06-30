Melbourne
Timeout

A person warms their hands in front of an electric heater
Shutterstock

Get $250 off your energy bill with this Vic Gov rebate

The Power Saving Bonus is designed to ease cost-of-living pressures and is available to all Victorians from July 1

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Sigh: $2 tomatoes, $5 coffees, $100s upon $100s on fuel. It's not a particularly fun time to be paying bills right now – especially as we are plunged into the depths of Melbourne's frigid winter. Trackies, hoodies and a hot water bottle only go so far, and sometimes you just need to turn the heater on. Thankfully, Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced a one-off energy rebate to help ease the cost of living pressures we're currently all experiencing. 

As part of the 2022/2023 Victorian Budget, the Andrews Labor Government has invested in a $250 million rebate program, named the Power Saving Bonus. From July 1, all Victorian households will be eligible to claim a $250 discount on their energy bills simply by using the Victorian Energy Compare website to compare their current energy provider against competitors. 

“Big power companies rely on people not having the time, information or knowledge to save money – but we know better deals are out there,” said Andrews. "This is a great opportunity for Victorians to save money, ease the cost of living, and cut their energy bills.”

The quickest and easiest way to claim your rebate is online, but any Victorians without access to the internet or a computer can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline on 1800 000 832. To be eligible, you must be the named account holder – and only one $250 payment is available to each household. 

The Power Saving Bonus is available from July 1 until June 30, 2023, and will be paid into your nominated bank account via EFT. Find out more via the Power Saving Bonus FAQ page.

Looking for more ways to save a buck? Here are our favourite free things to do in Melbourne.

