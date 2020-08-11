Buy a box filled with goodies to be given to Melbourne cancer patients

The boxes are designed to brighten the day of someone doing it tough

Melbourne's second lockdown has hit the city hard, and those who were doing it tough before are even more impacted by the second lockdown. For those in treatment for cancer, it is a particularly hard time, with fear of multiple hospital trips and the inability to see close friends and family adding to what is already an awful thing to go through.

But you can help brighten the day of someone going through cancer treatment right now by buying them a "hug box", which contains all kinds of goodies. Cancer survivors Lisa Greissl created the box, with all profits donated to the Cure Cancer charity, which hopes to deliver 500 of them to cancer patients all over Melbourne.

Boxes include things like a satin pillowcase, nausea-calming tea, lip balm, natural deodorant, relaxing bath salts, a voucher for a meditation session, smoky quartz and ginger biscuits.

You can buy a mini box for $25 or a large box for $75, and Cure Cancer will take care of the rest, packing and delivering your box to someone who needs a reason to smile right now.

Share the story