Buy an essential worker a beer as a sign of appreciation

As Australians, we show our thanks and appreciation for someone by shouting them a drink. It's just the way we are. It is in our blood. It is part of our culture.

To show thanks to all essential workers, the Good Beer Co have put together a website where the average non-essential worker can buy a four-pack of beer for someone who is an essential worker. Simple as that; no strings attached and no sneaky profiteering in the fine print.

Picture a healthcare worker after a 16-hour shift, a school teacher trying to control a classroom through an online platform, a supermarket worker being in touch with hundreds of irate customers a day going home to an empty fridge full of condiments and not a single thing to drink. What a terrible way to unwind.

For $20, you're purchasing a four-pack made up of beers from local, independent breweries like Newstead Brewing Co, Modus Operandi Brewing, Capital Brewing Co, Stomping Ground, Sparkke, Van Diemen Brewing, Moo Brew and Sobah to be delivered straight to the door of an essential worker via a carbon-neutral delivery service, so you'll be doing good with absolutely no guilt.

To make sure no one is being dodgy, when an essential worker registers to receive the beers, they'll be required to provide a company email or include a payslip to support the claim.

Donate or register via this link.

