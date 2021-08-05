For when you need the bar to come to you

It's time like these you need a drink, but not just any drink, something that involves the premium ingredients or artistry you can't easily mimic at home.

Which is why we're thanking the entrepreneurial types who came up with the idea of delivering booze straight to our doorstep.

Food delivery services have hopped on board with the idea, making it that much more convenient to have a glass of vino or a beer with your delivery lunch or dinner. With next-day delivery or wait times, we advise you get on to ordering now so you can get on the beers later.

Need something to line your stomach? Check out the best restaurants now doing delivery in Melbourne.