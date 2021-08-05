Melbourne
Timeout

Romeo Lane cocktail delivery
Photograph: Supplied

Alcohol delivery services in Melbourne

For when you need the bar to come to you

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Rushani Epa
It's time like these you need a drink, but not just any drink, something that involves the premium ingredients or artistry you can't easily mimic at home.

Which is why we're thanking the entrepreneurial types who came up with the idea of delivering booze straight to our doorstep.

Food delivery services have hopped on board with the idea, making it that much more convenient to have a glass of vino or a beer with your delivery lunch or dinner. With next-day delivery or wait times, we advise you get on to ordering now so you can get on the beers later.

Need something to line your stomach? Check out the best restaurants now doing delivery in Melbourne

Alcohol delivery services in Melbourne

Starward Distillery
Photograph: Supplied

1. Starward Distillery

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Port Melbourne

Australia's darling whisky distillery Starward Whisky has recently released three bottled cocktails for you to sip on at home. Each of the three cocktails in the line-up, (New) Old Fashioned, Coffee Old Fashioned and Whisky Negroni, contain its award-winning whisky and carefully chosen locally sourced ingredients. The (New) Old Fashioned features Starward's award-winning whisky with distillery-concocted wattleseed syrup and orange bitters for a burst of citrus and spice. The Coffee Old Fashioned pairs Mr Black's acclaimed cold brew coffee liqueur with Starward's whisky while the Whisky Negroni will convince lovers of the classic Negroni to spike theirs with whisky in place of gin. Order here.

Read more
Worksmith
Photograph: Worksmith

2. Worksmith

After becoming popular mostly by necessity during lockdown, pre-mixed cocktails are hitting their stride. And with that, Melbourne-based incubator Worksmith is launching Home Grown, a range of locally-inspired and high-quality cocktails. You can choose between the summery Ginger and Mango Spritz using Geelong-made Anther Gin, the creamy Soda Highball using Melbourne-made NED Whisky and the refreshing Strawberry and River Mint Spritz using local Grainshaker Rye Vodka. Each cocktail is available in both 750ml bottles and in 20L kegs. The bevs are all mid-range ABV, making them smashable without fear of things getting too out of control, and are simple to prepare. All you need is a glass of ice, and if you’re feeling fancy you can add a fresh garnish. Check it out via the website.

The Everleigh Bottling Co
Photograph: Supplied

3. The Everleigh Bottling Co

Made in the Shade are all about the experience of a fine beverage. Founded by husband-and-wife-team Michael and Zara Madrusan, the group not only owns some of our favourite bars in Melbourne (Heartbreaker and The Everleigh are just a couple of the feathers in their cap), it also offers the Everleigh Bottling Co., which is where you'll find a one-stop shop for all your favourite Everleigh cocktails, including its new range of spritzes.

Order here.

Vivant Selections
Photograph: Liz Carey

4. Vivant Selections

Hospitality veterans Liz Carey and Paul Guiney set up a minimal intervention wine distribution company in their spare time. What underachievers. The wines in the portfolio grace the lists of restaurants like Embla and Anchovy, and now you can get them delivered to your doorstep. If you know what is good for you, you'll sign up to the newsletter which blasts out new bottles and specials.

Order online

Read more
Halle Aux Vins
Photograph: Supplied

5. Halle Aux Vins

Halle Aux Vin is another wine distributor going direct to you with its fantastic portfolio of French, Italian and Australian wines. Wines can be delivered nationally on weekdays, and six days a week in the Melbourne metro area. Wine packs are available for specific tastes, but you can also purchase individual bottles.

Order online. Get 10% off your first order with the code FIRSTORDER20

Read more
Black Pearl
Photograph: Graham Denholm

6. Black Pearl

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Melburnians never needed the succession of big international awards to know that the Black Pearl is where you go for a bloody good cocktail – though undoubtedly those accolades benefited the travellers who now flock to the bar as a checklist destination. And now it comes to you once again.

Order online

Read more
The Elysian
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. The Elysian

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Key to this speciality bar’s success is the immense goodwill banked by owner-bartenders Yao Wong and Kelvin Low among the whisky-loving community. They’ve painstakingly built a 350-strong back bar of rare and independently bottled whiskies. Each bottle has been hand-selected, resulting in an eclectic collection full of one-offs you won’t find elsewhere in the city. 

Order online

Read more
Mr West
Photograph: Graham Denholm

10. Mr West

This Footscray favourite doesn't want the people of Melbourne going without a good tipple while we have to stay home. The contactless 'click and collect' service has you covered. Browse a range of good wines, crafty cans, and cocktail 'bagnums' including a 1.5L bag of Espresso Martini. 

Order on the website

Read more
Dilly Delly
Photograph: Supplied

11. Dilly Delly

Dilly Delly offers ten different cocktails to choose from including; Margarita, Honeysuckle Daiquiri, Cosmo, Expresso Martini, White Lady, Dilly Delly Daiquiri, Gin Daisy, Old Fashioned, Boulevardier, and Negroni. All bottles are created fresh on the day they are delivered, priced at $27.50 each and come with two servings per bottle.

Orders can be made here.

Sol Y Vino
Photograph: Kristoffer Paulsen

12. Sol Y Vino

The folk at San Telmo group are also importers of Argentinean and other European wines. In its direct-to-consumer store, you'll not only find popular varietals popular to Argentina like malbec and torrontes, but vermouth, pisco, sherry and cava.

Order online

 

The Craft & Co

13. The Craft & Co

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

This multi-purpose venue in Collingwood is equal parts delicatessen, boutique food store, restaurant and bar. The multi-level venue hosts an onsite micro-brewery, distillery, cured meats and cheesemaking rooms and a coffee roaster. The natural by-product of all these activities is booze – gin, wine, beer, you name it. The shop is live online and shipping nationally.

Order online.   

Read more
Book online
Meatsmith
Photograph: Harvard Wang

14. Meatsmith

  • Shopping
  • Delis
  • Fitzroy

Andrew McConnell’s specialty butcher and wine store is a one-stop-shop for dinner in a pinch. The chef opened the butcher with ex-Peter Bouchier butcher Troy Wheeler, who has been a business collaborator with McConnell for a number of years (Wheeler teaches McConnell's staff to butcher meats in-house at his restaurants). Throw in some locally produced wine, beers, and even great non-alcoholic bottles next time you put in a meat order.

Order online

Read more
Baxter's Lot

15. Baxter's Lot

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Named for the fearless Captain Baxter who is responsible for the parcel of land that is what we now know and love as Fitzroy, this bar is known for giving you a really good time. Find a range of beers; cheap and cheerful wines; and cocktails in a jar on its online store for takeaway and delivery. 

Order on the website

Read more
Cocktail Porter
Photograph: Supplied/Cocktail Porter

16. Cocktail Porter

This 'online cocktail experience service' will send you everything you need to whip up beverages worthy of the coolest cocktail bars in town. Hankering for a fresh Espresso Martini? What about Rasberry Mint Mojitos, or Whisky four ways? They'll sort you out. If you're feeling a little less hands on, the Cocktail Porter can also hook you up with a range of bottled cocktails.  Maybe the Elderflower Gimlet or Salted Honey Old Fashioned will take your fancy? 

Order via the website

Read more
Jetty Road Brewery
Photograph: Cait Miers/Jetty Road Brewery

17. Jetty Road Brewery

These craft beer legends don't want you going without during isolation, so they're bringing their canned goods from the brewery to your doorstep. You can quench your thirst with their range of classic core varieties as well as bespoke special varieties, so there's no missing out on quirky brews like Pineapple Fritter and Blueberry Gose.

Order on the website.  

Read more
Byrdi
Photograph: Ben Moynihan

18. Byrdi

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne

You can now get this bar's forward-thinking mixology bottled and delivered to your door. There are ready mixed cocktails as well as bottles of their seasonal, house-made spirits such as a gin infused with Victorian strawberries and foraged fig leaves. Can't decide between the wattleseed negroni and fennel-pollen sazerac? Get a tasting flight of all their offerings in 100ml or 500ml sizes.

Order online.

Read more
Bright Brewery

19. Bright Brewery

  • Bars
  • Bright

Since you're unlikely to be heading down the Great Alpine Road within the next few days, Bright Brewery is bringing its craft beer to you. Purchase them by the single brew or in mixed cases. 

Order online

Read more
Ugly Duckling
Photograph: Graham Denholm

20. Ugly Duckling

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Richmond

Bottled cocktails from Ugly Duckling's At Home series are available for takeaway and delivery, along with cheese and charcuterie for a tinge of that cocktail bar experience. Tipples include a lavender gin spritz, jalapeño margarita, salted caramel old fashioned, guava cosmo, dry gin martini and a bread and butter hot toddy.

Order online.

Read more
Deliveroo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

21. Deliveroo

Some participating restaurants with Deliveroo are offering alcoholic beverages, although some will request that you purchase food as well as those beers you're ordering.

Order online or through the Deliveroo app. Within delivery hours only. 

Read more
Jimmy Brings
Photograph: Leslie Haworth

22. Jimmy Brings

  • Shopping
  • Bottle shops

Jimmy Brings is an alcohol delivery service that promises the delivery of beer, wine and spirits within just 30 minutes. What’s more, Jimmy brings only the good stuff from a curated list. We’re talking your favourite beers and fine wines (plus Dom Perignon and Moët for extra special celebrations) and event extras. 

Order through the Jimmy Brings app. 

Read more
Menulog
Photograph: Pexels

23. Menulog

Menulog's bicycle army could be whizzing past with more than a pad thai on board. Some restaurants are also offering tipples with their nibbles, and there's some local bottle shops are also jumping in on the deliveries.

Order through the Menulog app. Within delivery hours only. Minimum orders vary. 

Read more
Tipple

24. Tipple

This liquor delivery service has it all. Tipple promises to deliver wine, a six-pack or a case of beer and cider, or spirits to your door within 60 minutes. The beers feature a nice selection of classics (VB, Coopers, Carlton Draught) and craft numbers (4 Pines, Mountain Goat, Stone and Wood); while you can go from cheap drop to mid-range bottles with the wine range. The service really shines when it comes to cocktails – they stock The Everleigh’s range of classic bottled cocktails and Melbourne Martini’s Espresso Martini in a jar. Prefer to mix your own cocktail? They’ll deliver cocktail packs like the Margarita, Negroni, or Old Fashioned sets with enough mixers and spirits to get you started.

Order through the Tipple app. 

Read more
Staying in?

Time In: The best things to do at home
Time Out

Time In: The best things to do at home

  • Things to do

We've collected the best ways for you to experience Melbourne while staying at home here into this hub, so you can stay sane, comfortable, fed, watered and entertained at home – while helping small business owners, hospitality workers and creative people who desperately need your business.

Read more
