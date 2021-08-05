Australia's darling whisky distillery Starward Whisky has recently released three bottled cocktails for you to sip on at home. Each of the three cocktails in the line-up, (New) Old Fashioned, Coffee Old Fashioned and Whisky Negroni, contain its award-winning whisky and carefully chosen locally sourced ingredients. The (New) Old Fashioned features Starward's award-winning whisky with distillery-concocted wattleseed syrup and orange bitters for a burst of citrus and spice. The Coffee Old Fashioned pairs Mr Black's acclaimed cold brew coffee liqueur with Starward's whisky while the Whisky Negroni will convince lovers of the classic Negroni to spike theirs with whisky in place of gin. Order here.