Buy these special edition Meredith Dairy jars that give back to those in need

Not that we needed another reason to buy cheese, but this certainly helps!

We usually don't need a reason to buy a jar (or the occasional bucket) of Meredith Dairy's goats' cheese, but if you do, boy have we got one for you. If you purchase one of these special white lid 550g marinated Meredith Dairy goats’ cheese jars from the supermarket, you’ll be helping to deliver one meal to an Aussie in need.

The dairy usually jars its award-winning goats' cheese with a gold lid, but since the ‘demic disrupted the supply chain, Meredith has switched to white lids for the time being. This got the team thinking about how many people have been directly affected by Covid and opted to team up with OzHarvest (one of the country’s leading food rescue charities) to do their bit to support those in need.

You can pick up one of Meredith Dairy’s white lid jars at all regular retailers.