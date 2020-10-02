MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Meredith Dairy Marinated Goat Cheese
Photograph: Supplied

Buy these special edition Meredith Dairy jars that give back to those in need

Not that we needed another reason to buy cheese, but this certainly helps!

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

We usually don't need a reason to buy a jar (or the occasional bucket) of Meredith Dairy's goats' cheese, but if you do, boy have we got one for you. If you purchase one of these special white lid 550g marinated Meredith Dairy goats’ cheese jars from the supermarket, you’ll be helping to deliver one meal to an Aussie in need.

The dairy usually jars its award-winning goats' cheese with a gold lid, but since the ‘demic disrupted the supply chain, Meredith has switched to white lids for the time being. This got the team thinking about how many people have been directly affected by Covid and opted to team up with OzHarvest (one of the country’s leading food rescue charities) to do their bit to support those in need. 

You can pick up one of Meredith Dairy’s white lid jars at all regular retailers.

Browse and shop via this online hub to support regional Victorian businesses.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.