Browse and shop via this online hub to support regional Victorian businesses

We cannot wait to get back to regional Victoria when all this is over. To drive down the Great Ocean Road. To taste the wines in Beechworth. To hike around Wilsons Prom. But for now, while we play our part and do our best to stay home, there is a way to support those regional Victorian businesses that are struggling with trade right now. It’s called Click for Vic, and it’s the Victorian government’s new online platform showcasing businesses from all over Victoria.

The platform has a variety of wares you can browse, from Mount Zero Olives in the Grampians to bottles of gin from Echuca Distillery up near the Murray, craft beers from Sailors Grave Brewing out east in Gippsland and even skincare products from Olieve & Olie in the Mornington Peninsula.

If a business doesn’t have an online store, Click for Vic has teamed up with three platforms that support Victorian businesses already. There’s Co-Lab Pantry (you can read our profile here), a new gourmet online store that features all-Victorian products from the likes of Fancy Hank’s, Entrecote, Ginger Boy and heaps more. Then there’s the Victorian Country Market, where you can browse a selection of fresh produce and products from Victorian farmers and producers. Finally, there’s Providoor, Shane Delia’s premium heat-and-eat delivery service (read our profile with Shane here).

You can take a peek at Click For Vic here – and keep an eye out on Time Out Melbourne too, as we offer more ways to support Victorian businesses, big or small, that are struggling under lockdown.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

