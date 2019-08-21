Cannoleria in the South Melbourne Market is giving away free cannoli

The outrageously talented people behind That's Amore cheese have quietly been running a cannoli pop-up shop to showcase their outrageously good ricotta for the last three months. The supposedly quiet cannoli operation wasn't as quiet as they thought it would be, as their classic cannoli flavour won a gold medal at the 2019 Dairy Industry Association of Australia product competition and there is now so much demand for their ricotta-filled cannoli, that they're setting up shop permanently.

To celebrate this event, Cannoleria will be giving away one free mini cannolo per person on August 30 from 10am-noon, so take advantage of this super sweet grand opening and give yourself a morning tea break.

Cannoleria is located inside the South Melbourne Market at stall 72.