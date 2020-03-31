Capitano has just launched its line of frozen pizzas

It's no secret that Capitano is now doing takeaway and delivery so you can still enjoy its vodka pasta, grandma pies, antipasti and Italian wines from the comfort of home, but now they can do you one better – the frozen range.

Don't scrunch up your faces, people. This isn't some sad frozen pizza you buy from a supermarket aisle for desperate times, this is a look-what-I-have-up-my-sleeve pizza for when you don't feel like putting pants on to greet your delivery driver, with the exact same long-fermented base that maintains the textural integrity and racy acidity of premium tomatoes after it's been fired in your domestic oven. (In case you're wondering, that photo is actually of one of Capitano's frozen pizzas and not a stand-in photo of a regular pizza from Capitano. Proof. You've got it.)

The pizzas are slightly smaller – 9 inches – but the price reflects the size difference. So far there is only the classic cheese and double 'roni available, but we bet that if there is demand, the range will expand. Or, you can do the unthinkable and customise the pizzas at home with your preferred toppings that you're probably too afraid to ask for in the restaurant. Now excuse us while we pop three cans of anchovies.

