Meat Frankie burgers, fries and shake
Photograph: Supplied

Restaurants and bars now doing takeaway in Melbourne

Support your local restaurants and bars with this list of venues now offering takeaway and delivery

Written by
Rushani Epa
Melbourne's venues have had to revert to a takeaway and delivery model once again, and this means taking advantage of sampling foods you wouldn't otherwise get to at home. We've compiled a rolling list of some of Melbourne's venues offering takeaway so you can support small businesses at home now.

We've seen the wonderful venues that have, as a result, become casualties of our dining scene. Do your part in ensuring that doesn't happen again by showing your support and even assisting to offload their surplus stock – who knows, you might get some exceptional wine or pasta as a result.

Please be sure to check the social media accounts of your favourite venue to keep up with what they're doing.

We endeavour to keep this list as up to date as possible. If you would like your venue featured or know of any changes, please get in touch via email.

Keep track of what else is going on. Here's what you can and can't do in Melbourne right now. Keep supporting your favourite restaurants even though you can't dine in. Here's how you can do it.

Jump to a section:

CBD

The following CBD restaurants are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Flower Drum
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Flower Drum

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway or delivery

We voted Flower Drum to be Melbourne's best restaurant this year, and now the long-serving Cantonese stalwart is taking its fine diner options directly to the people. Yes, for the first time it's offering delivery (within a 10km radius) this Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7. Pick up from the venue is also available. Simply visit the website for the menu and phone 9662 3654 to place an order.

Saluministi
Photograph: Supplied

Saluministi

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway

If you haven't tried one of Saluministi's famed porchetta paninis, take this as a sign to. The Italian salumi bar has lost a lot due to customers pulling out of catering deals ahead of the lockdown and could really use your support. Pop down to its CBD or Docklands venue now.

Nana Mookata Thai BBQ and Hotpot
Photograph: Ben Moynihan

Nana Mookata Thai BBQ and Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Nana Thai might be making waves for its central Thai-style moojum (hotpot) and mookata (barbecue), but its lunch specials are well worth trying too. Sample the likes of a mid-week pad thai with prawns, or, for a spicier option (because Nana Thai doesn't hold back on the sweltering Thai chilli) pad gra prow – Thai basil and chilli stir-fried with beef served atop a bed of rice. Order by phoning 0452645165 or via DoorDash or UberEats. 

Read more
Grossi Florentino
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Grossi Florentino

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Melbourne family-run institution, Grossi, has relaunched with takeaway and delivery from its fine-dining outpost, Grossi a Casa. All dishes have been personally cooked by Guy Grossi and Chris Rodriguez and feature all the greatest hit items from its long-standing menu including its focaccia, baked lamb, Midnight sauce (from Arlechin) and caponata. Can't find your favourite dish? You can email through to suggest adding it to the menu. Order via Providoor here.  

Tipo 00
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Tipo 00

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

You can order truffle-infused dishes from Tipo 00 to collect in advance from its website. Wallet-friendly picks from the cellar are also available so you can have the full Tipo experience at home. 

Maha
Photograph: Supplied

Maha

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Delivery

Shane Delia and Maha have taken out our 2018 People’s Choice Award before and currently sits on our list of Melbourne's 60 best restaurants. Once you try Maha's food it will come as no surprise as to why. You order Maha's acclaimed soufra menu and dot your dining table with enough Middle Eastern food to feed a small nation now. Order via Providoor here

Read more
Daughter In Law
Photograph: Parker Blain

Daughter In Law

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway

Daughter In Law is not steeped in any sense of authenticity; this restaurant is meant to break the rules and dabble in fusion. Now Jessi Singh's Indian-inspired venue is offering a full range of its menu options for your to enjoy at home. Order here.

Earl Canteen
Photograph: Supplied

Earl Canteen

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery   

Earl has resumed its Earl at Home service. Expect ready-made meals, DIY meal kits and more. Pick up is available from its Cremorne and CBD stores , and home delivery is available for selected postcodes via its website. Items available include favourites like free-range pork belly, grain and seed salad, bake at home cookies and hazelnut hummus. Order online here.

Read more
Byrdi
Photograph: Ben Moynihan

Byrdi

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery

There should be another word for what Byrdi is doing. Bar doesn’t quite cut it, despite the fact that dispensing booze is at the core of what it does. It seems more like some kind of lab where you get to play guinea pig to their scientist. The experimental cocktail connoiseurs are now issuing out their concoctions for you to enjoy at home. Order delivery within a 10km radius of the CBD here or pick-up from Tuesday to Saturday, 4pm-10pm.

Atiyah Streetfood
Photograph: Supplied

Atiyah Streetfood

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Atiyah is Australia's first 100% renewable-run streetfood zero-carbon kitchen run in the heart of Fed Square. The kiosk dishes up Lebanese street eats including manakish – a foccacia/pizza hybrid that's generally topped with thyme. Here, it's topped with za'atar and your choice of cheese (or vegan cheese) and vegetables if you so choose. Grab it to take away from Fed Square, or order it to be delivered to you via DoorDash.

Read more
Pretzel
Photograph: Supplied

Pretzel

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Grab a sweet or savoury pretzel to go from Pretzel's 16-piece menu. Think giant pepperoni pizza-style pretzels or sweet peanut butter and oreo pretzels. Pop in store or get yours delivered via Uber Eats.

New Shanghai

New Shanghai

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Delivery

In addition to all the dumplings you could possibly eat, New Shanghai's Emporium venue offers delivery via Menulog and Deliveroo so you can gorge yourself on xiao long bao at home.

Read more
Asado
Photograph: Jake Roden

Asado

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Southbank
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

A list of Asado Argentinian favourites are now available for delivery or pick-up, either as a dinner box or hot and ready to eat. Choose from empanadas, lomito steak sandwiches, premium meats, sides, and desserts. Collection from the restaurant is available if you order via Mr Yum. Home delivery within inner suburbs is available via Uber Eats. Available every day from 11am-9pm until lockdown ends. Browse the menu here.

Read more
Mamak

Mamak

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery (Uber Eats and DoorDash)

The whole menu at this popular CBD Malaysian joint is available for takeaway, or, if you're within the delivery area, you can get your fix via Uber Eats or DooDash.

Read more
Mumchan
Photograph: Supplied

Mumchan

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Homestyle Korean venue Mumchan is open for takeaway and delivery via UberEats and will continue to dish up housemade kimchi, banchan, Korean soups and jook ready in store for pick up. Home delivery will also be available via the website from next Wednesday to Friday. 

Dodee Paidang
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Dodee Paidang

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery 

Need some fiery Isaan food? Look no further than Dodee Paidang, purveyors of dishes like Super Nova noodles. The whole menu is online for you to order, pick up or have delivered for free via DoorDash, EASI or Deliveroo if you're lucky enough to live within the delivery zone. Support small business and have the luxury of sweating it out in the confines of your own home. 

Read more
Di Stasio Citta
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Di Stasio Citta

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Service: Delivery

Do you want some of Melbourne's best pasta dishes delivered straight to your door? Well, if you order Di Stasio's food online, you can. If you're not so into pasta, the roast chicken, braised beef and even chicken soup is available as well. Do the right thing, treat yourself. 

Read more
Din Tai Fung
Photograph: Supplied

Din Tai Fung

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Din Tai Fung has launched an online store to deliver you cooked and frozen versions of its Michelin-starred dumplings. The xiao long bao are not available, but its amazing prawn and pork wontons are. Some goodies are also available via Easi and Deliverool.

Read more
Tonka
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Tonka

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

For those of you who are too scared to cook Indian, let alone mod-Indian, Tonka is coming to the rescue. Heat and eat premade curries (comes with uncooked rice), cook pre-marinated meats and desserts are all available to purchase from selected stores. Home delivery is also available. Order here, or phone 9650 3155. 

Read more
Coda
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Coda

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Nab one of Coda's heat and eat premade dishes, cook pre-marinated meats and desserts are all available to purchase from selected stores. Home delivery is also available within 15km of the CBD. Order here, or phone 9650 3155. 

Read more
Hakata Gensuke
Photograph: Ryan Noreiks

Hakata Gensuke

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery (Doordash, Deliveroo, EASI)

Hakata Gensuke's amazingly rich tonkotsu and yatai ramen is now available for pick-up or delivery from its Russell Street, Hawthorn and Carlton venues. Phone orders are encouraged for pick-up, but if you are self-isolating, find the branches on third-party delivery apps. Beware, you may over order.

Read more
Stalactites Restaurant
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Stalactites Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Order your Stalactites platter, dips, pita and souvlaki takeaway (as per usual) or to your door (Doordash). It may not be the same as lining up on the street after a big night out, but we guarantee you, it will taste just as good. As for you coeliacs, rejoice, as the gluten-free menu is still up and running.

Read more
Hella Good
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Hella Good

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway or delivery

It is business as usual for Stalactites' sibling restaurant, we just don't want you to forget that you can order the same delightful souvlakis, dips, chips and pita takeaway or delivered to your door through third parties. Its Elizabeth St store will continue to trade for takeaway. Pop on by if you're in its 5km radius, or o order delivery via Doordash.⠀⠀

Nobu
Photograph: Supplied

Nobu

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

Service: Takeaway or delivery

You can get many Nobu favourites, like the wagyu tacos, the black cod saikyo miso and sushi and sashimi, available to take home. The fancy Japanese joint is also doing takeaway alcohol, including sake, cocktails and bottles of wine. Online orders must be placed before 5pm the day prior to pick-up or delivery, and it's available for delivery within a 25km radius. Order online or by phone here.

Read more
Fonda Mexican: Flinders Lane

Fonda Mexican: Flinders Lane

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Delivery

Fonda is offering free guacamole with every takeaway order places via its website. Check out its Instagram story each day to find the code to claim your free guac. Pair it with its classic fish tacos to enjoy guacdown in style. Order via this website.

Read more
Pappa Rich
Photograph: Supplied

Pappa Rich

Service: Takeaway

Head to any Pappa Rich outlet for a cheap takeaway meal if you're feeling a little poor from all the high-end trays of lasagnes being offered around town. Meals are $12 and everything from roti with curry chicken; nasi goreng with fried chicken; and char kway teow is available. 

Read more
Meet Sando
Photograph: Supplied

Meet Sando

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway

Based in Queen Vic Market, this Japanese café dishes up sandos with fluffy shokupan and your choice of prawn katsu, panko-crumbed chicken, egg salad, pork schnitzel or portobello mushroom with truffle mayo. Pair it with some fries if you have an extra fiver and be on your way.

Read more
Ishizuka
Photograph: Supplied

Ishizuka

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

It might not be a fine dining kaiseki meal, but chef Masahiko Yomoda, has arranged cocktails, premium bento boxes, sashimi and desserts for diners to heat up in their kitchens. If it's the closest we can get to Ishizuka, we'll take it. Order online for pickup or delivery. 24 hours notice is required for all orders.

North

The following northside restaurants are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Etta
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Etta

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Brunswick East
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Etta is a buzzy, neighbourhood restaurant with big-city aspirations that redefines casual dining on the Lygon Street strip of East Brunswick. The venue has now reverted to offering its acclaimed (and newer) dishes via takeaway and delivery. Keep track of its offers via Instagram

Read more
Kazuki's
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

Kazuki's

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Carlton

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Another one of Melbourne's best restaurants is offering its French-Japanese fine diner meals for you to enjoy at home. It's a bargain for four courses at $80 per person and is subject to change. Follow the venue's Instagram to find out menu updates and order via the website.

 

Gai Wong
Photograph: Supplied

Gai Wong

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Got a hankering for Hainanese chicken rice? Or maybe char siu pork on rice? Gai Wong in North Melbourne is here to fulfil your cravings. Order takeaway here

Above Board
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Above Board

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Collingwood

Service: Takeaway

One of Melbourne's best cocktail bars is now offering you the chance to grab a cocktail and go. Takeaway drinks will be available from Above Board on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 between 2pm to 6pm. Go forth and drink.

 

1800Lasagne
Photograph: Supplied

1800Lasagne

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Thornbury

Service: Takeaway and delivery

If you haven't spotted or been served by 1800 Lasagne out of his notable Holden Barina, then you're in for a treat. The venue may have opened up recently-ish in Thornbury, but the carb connoisseurs are hitting the road to load the masses with its lasagne, cocktails and wine with the offer to pre-order or pick up in-store.

Read more
Theodore's
Photograph: Supplied

Theodore's

Service: Takeaway 

Ted's Grocer is back and offering takeaway coffee, fruit and veg boxes and incredible cakes with its giant pretzels and bottle shop. There's even Theodore's at Home which offers a three-course market dinner for two to enjoy at home. Pop in and grab it to takeaway with you or keep up-to-date with developments via its website.

Read more
Hope St Radio
Photograph: Supplied

Hope St Radio

  • Bars
  • Collingwood

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Wine bar/restaurant/radio station hybrid Hope St Radio opened its doors not long ago and now has an influx of silky pasta sauce on its hands thanks to the latest lockdown. Support the team by taking advantage of Hope St Radio at Home which includes Ellie from Ellie's Table's creations and a swell bottle of wine to go here.

Read more
Lune Croissanterie
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Lune Croissanterie

  • Restaurants
  • Patisseries
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Run by brother-sister team Kate and Cameron Reid, Lune Croissanterie sees lines snaking out of the store nearly every day that they open and their pastries fly out of the shop by noon most days, but now the time has returned for the famed venue to start delivering their freshly baked goodies to allocated suburbs. Find out if your suburb is eligible here, or grab it takeaway.

Read more
Papirica
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Papirica

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Papirica is an eatery and temple to Japan’s much-loved savoury pancake, the okonomiyaki. Although there is a modest supporting cast of other meals – including toast with sweet red beans, soba salad and, as an occasional special, tonkatsu (panko-crumbed fried pork) – the menu is dominated by okonomiyaki. The café is open for takeaway and delivery via UberEats.

Read more
Meat Frankie
Photograph: Supplied

Meat Frankie

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Meat Frankie know a thing or two about an American-style smashed patty burger. Keep it simple with minimal toppings or stack it towards the heavens and pair it with fries. If you're feeling extra decadent, chuck in a milkshake. Order here.

Scopri

Scopri

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton

Service: Delivery

Scopri offers a seasonal rotating menu comprised of produce from their own biodynamic farm in the Macedon Ranges. Italian favourites such as antipasti, grilled octopus with nduja, and rabbit agnolotti punctuate the menu. The team proved they could feed the masses last year with their sell-out lockdown finish at home meals and have brought them back. Snag yours here by placing an order at 9am on Thursdays or Fridays, but be quick as they go fast.

Read more
Tahina
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Tahina

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Fitzroy

Service: Takeaway and delivery

This tiny Middle Eastern eatery is loved for its laid-back vibes and vibrant menu. The ‘Family Feast’ or ‘Date Night for Two’ options will leave you well fed to say the least. The Northcote venue is open from 11am-9pm every day and the Fitzroy location is open from noon-3.30pm then 5.30pm-9pm daily. Order via the website or pick up at either store.

Read more
Estelle
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Estelle

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Northcote
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Estelle Takeaway is back which means you can enjoy Scott Pickett’s contemporary Australian dishes sourced from his à la carte menu every night throughout lockdown at home. Orders open at 10am for same-day pick up from Estelle between 5pm-8pm. Follow Estelle via Instagram for the full menu and place your order via the website, or organise delivery via Providoor.

Read more
King and Godfree
Photograph: Supplied

King and Godfree

  • Bars
  • Carlton

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Victoria's oldest licensed grocer will remain open for takeaway and delivery across Melbourne. Stock up on all the essential pantry items, as well as fresh produce, a range of Italian meats and cheeses, and ready to eat meals prepared by Executive Chef Matteo Toffano. Orders via its website.

Read more
Book online
Easey's
Photograph: Sean Dwyer

Easey's

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Easey's is the unmissable burger joint nestled in a defunct train. Now you can enjoy its burgers at home. It isn't quite the Thomas the Tank Engine experience you might have dreamed of, but it'll do. Order online or by phoning 9417 2250 for in-store pickup. 

Read more
Horn Please
Photograph: Supplied

Horn Please

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Fitzroy North
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery (Uber Eats and Deliveroo)

Chef and owner Jessi Singh will be accepting orders for curries and rice for pick-up at Horn Please with free meals on offer for those in need, or order delivery online. Call 9497 8101 to order.

Read more
Ima Project Café
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Ima Project Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Carlton

Service: Takeaway 

Japanese breakfasts and sandwiches – they're what Ima Project Café does exceptionally well. It's open as usual for takeaway with pre-orders available to made here. Order online with UberEats to be reactivated for delivery soon.

Read more
Shop225
Photograph: Supplied

Shop225

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Pascoe Vale South

Service: Takeaway or delivery.

Shop225 is Australia's first pizzeria to receive accreditation from Coeliac Australia, cooking all gluten-free dishes in a completely separate oven and using separate utensils. You can order cooked dishes for takeaway or delivery or you can order ready-to-cook regular, gluten-free or vegan pizzas that can be delivered.

Read more
Red Sparrow Pizza
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Red Sparrow Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Fitzroy

Service: Takeaway and delivery

The full menu at both the Collingwood and Prahran stores is available for takeaway and delivery, so vegans, rejoice. The venue's delivery partners DoorDash and Deliveroo are both offering free delivery too.

Read more
Cibi
Photograph: Supplied

Cibi

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

You can grab a bento from your favourite Japanese café to eat at home by simply walking in, grabbing your meal and walking out. Bento boxes are filled with pickles, salmon, tamago and rice.

Read more
DOC Delicatessen

DOC Delicatessen

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Stock up on pantry essentials like pasta, sauces, cheeses, salumi, baked goods and ready meals through the Carlton or Mornington store. Order 24 hours in advance online.

 

Read more
400 Gradi

400 Gradi

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Proper pizza: the arguments about what it is and who does it best rage hard. But here, at Johnny Di Francesco's Lygon Street pizzeria (as well as his shiny outpost at Crown), they're confident they're doing it right and they have the hat tip from the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana – Napoli's official pizza police – to prove it. Order here.

Read more
Capitano
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Capitano

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carlton

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Jump on the Capitano website to order pizza, bottled cocktails and specials like giant trays of baked ziti for you to freeze or heat at home. Order via the website and load up on those cheesy carbs now.

Read more
Shamiat
Photograph: Supplied

Shamiat

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Experts in Syrian cuisine, Shamiat in Northcote will offer its signature Syrian dishes like mouthwatering, spice-loaded kibbeh nayyeh for you to take home and enjoy. Grab it to go from the venue or order it delivered to your doorstep via the website.

Gray and Gray
Photograph: Supplied

Gray and Gray

Service: Takeaway

Grab a bottle of wine to takeaway from Northcote wine bar Gray and Gray's makeshift bodega on Saturday. If you're in luck, you'll be able to snag one of its coveted khachapuri, too.

Masti
Photograph: Supplied

Masti

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Owner and executive chef of Masti, Manpreet Sekhon, has curated a thoughtful Indian-inspired menu for her Brunswick eatery. Flavour profiles are well balanced and a nod to familial traditions. Butter chicken isn’t sweet, and the spice in the green chilli naan isn’t overpowering. Order it now via UberEats, Deliveroo, DoorDash or Menulog.

Read more
Jinda Thai Restaurant

Jinda Thai Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Abbotsford
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

The full menu at Jinda is available for takeaway or delivery, and it is either packed for you to heat and eat or freeze for times ahead. Call 0430 931 881 or visit the website to place your order.

Read more
Gnoccheria
Photograph: Supplied

Gnoccheria

  • Shopping
  • Delis
  • Coburg

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Gnoccheria will be open Mon-Fri 9-5.30pm and Sat 9-2pm selling pre-cooked gnocchi packs, fresh pasta, lasagne, pizza bases, sauces, cheeses, salts, olives, olive oil, anchovies, butter and more. The team is also offering weekly delivery on Thursdays to select suburbs. Check out more on the website here.

Read more
Sibling
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Sibling

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton North
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Sibling is ready at the go to load the community with takeaway coffees, sangas, sweet treats and even beers. Just head on down and nab yours now.

Read more
Taquito
Photograph: Supplied

Taquito

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Carlton
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Just because you're in self-isolation, it doesn't mean you have to eat tacos out of a box. Taquito will still be pressing its fresh tortillas, serving tacos and delivering booze and bottled cocktails. Order and browse the menu via Mr Yum.

Read more
Rascal
Photograph: Ben Moynihan

Rascal

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Brunswick
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Rascal brings something new to Sydney Road: a serious cellar, an ambitious team and a sophisticated place to unwind with a glass of something and a couple of snacks. The team are re-offering its bottle-o service with a bunch of tasty brews available to purchase. Pick them up in-store.

Read more
All Are Welcome

All Are Welcome

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Northcote

Service: Takeaway

All Are Welcome is opening its doors from 8am-12pm every day for takeaway only. Preorders can be made via the website too, but expect seeded and rye sourdoughs, flatbreads, viennoiserie, and even the Georgian cheese-filled bread, khachapuri.

Read more
Lagoon Dining
Photograph: Supplied/Lagoon Dining

Lagoon Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Delivery

Lagoon Dining takes foods from across the world and transforms them into contemporary, Chinese-inspired dishes, all the while drawing upon Japanese and Korean influences too. The venue's offering its dishes for you to enjoy at home via Providoor.

Read more
Lankan Tucker
Photograph: Supplied

Lankan Tucker

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Brunswick West
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Delivery

It doesn’t surprise us that multicultural Melbourne houses one of the largest Sri Lankan diasporas in the world. What is surprising is that this hasn’t manifested in plenty of places to eat a decent hopper like Lankan Tucker. Now, the venue is hitting the streets with its readymade sealed meals for you to heat and eat at home. Free delivery is available within its 20km radius. Order online here.

Read more
Estelle
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Estelle

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Northcote
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

A red duck curry with coconut rice may seem like a luxury order, but Estelle will make these and many other daily specials available for pick-up (or delivery via Providoor). Head to the restaurant's website to secure your meal.  

Read more
Meatsmith
Photograph: Harvard Wang

Meatsmith

  • Shopping
  • Delis
  • Fitzroy

Service: Delivery

Aside from all the great cuts of meat, sausages, pates and other pantry staples you get at Meatsmith, you can also order Baker Bleu bread straight to your door. Get your order in by midday for next-day delivery between 7am and 6pm. 

Read more
Terror Twilight
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Terror Twilight

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

The popular broth and grain bowls are available to enjoy at home as the cafe has returned to offering its takeaway service. It's not all kombucha and wholegrains, there are also cheese burgers, fried chicken, tuna melts and kimchi fried rice. Check out the full menu online, or order via Ubereats, Mr Yum or Deliveroo within the radius.

Read more
Kelso's Sandwich Shoppe
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Kelso's Sandwich Shoppe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Abbotsford
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Kelso's will continue to dish up its sangas every day until the lockdown ends (including Mondays and Tuesdays). Phone 9495 6268 to place your order and pick it up, or order via Uber Eats.

East

The following restaurants in Melbourne's east are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Anchovy
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Anchovy

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Time Out's Chef of the Year for 2019 Thi Le is serving up utterly delicious banh mi through the shop window from 11am onwards. Get in quick.

Read more
Upali's by Nawaloka
Photograph: Supplied

Upali's by Nawaloka

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Upali's renowned Sri Lankan eats are available for you to enjoy at home during lockdown. Support this refugee-owned business in Glen Waverley by ordering via the website.

Hector's Deli
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Hector's Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Hector’s Deli, a café in Richmond dedicated to sandwiches – concocts classic combinations made with high-quality ingredients and decked out with extra flourishes. If you haven't tried its beef and pickles number then you quite frankly have not lived. Head in-store to grab it (but go in early).

Read more
Mon Poulet
Photograph: Sonia Nair

Mon Poulet

  • Restaurants
  • Croydon
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Mon Poulet is perched on a hill in the backstreets of Croydon, but it’s the fanciest chicken shop we have come across. It has former Yering Station head chef Maxime Croiset in charge with French sides in the vein of terrine and patate chaude, and quarter chicken and chips. Where Mon Poulet excels is its hand-cut chips, which eschew chicken salt for good ol’ plain salt but don’t suffer for it – they have an unparalleled fluffiness and are fried for just the right amount of time. Order now.

Read more
Warkop
Photograph: Cass Knowlton

Warkop

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Richmond

Service: Takeaway and delivery

All of the sandwiches on the short menu at Indonesian sandwich joint Warkop are exceptional, and ex-Navi chef Barry Susanto has put a lot of thought into each one. The most popular is the chicken, marinated in Taliwang spices and served on sourdough with tomato, rocket and cheese. Online ordering will be available for pick-up here, and its delivery service is also available if you are within a 1km radius of the café.

Read more
Resistance Bar and Café
Photograph: Supplied

Resistance Bar and Café

Service: Takeaway and delivery

This is the spot you'd usually flock to for an unlikely (yet delicious) trio of absinthe, shisha and towering burgers, but now the Hawthorn venue is offering its acclaimed multi-patty burgers for takeaway to the masses. Support them so they can support their staff and order your burger online.

Bahari
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Bahari

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

Service: Takeaway or delivery (UberEats, Deliveroo)

Bahari is churning out Greek comfort food for the Richmond community like lentil soup, moussaka, pastitsio, halloumi cigars and chicken soup. Call 9427 7898 to order takeaway or delivery, or use a third-party app for free delivery.

Read more
Mister Bianco

Mister Bianco

  • Restaurants
  • Kew

Service: Delivery

Owner and chef Joe Vargetto wants your fridge to look like his mother's, so he's delivering a range of freshly made pasta (from fusilli to ricotta gnocchi) and sauces (from cacio e pope to osso bucco bolognese) that are ready to heat and eat, or freeze for later. There's also a selection of hot, ready-to-eat Sicilian dishes for pick-up only, including meatballs, pan-friend barra and slow-cooked beef cheeks. 

Read more
Veneziano Coffee Richmond
Photograph: Gareth Maddock

Veneziano Coffee Richmond

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

The entire menu at the Veneziano roastery is available for takeaway, but for those of you who like to think ahead, bagel packs, beans for home, and essential care packs that include a loaf of bread and eggs are available for purchase. Order online.

Read more
Future Future
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Future Future

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Richmond
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway

You'll be able to order donburi, udon noodles, fried chicken and meatball katsu sandos from Future Future ahead of time for you to collect and take away between Tuesdays and Saturdays. Call 03 9965 7900 to place your order.

Read more
Elyros
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Elyros

  • Restaurants
  • Camberwell
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Order pick-up, drive-by or delivery of your favourite Cretan Greek food through Elyros' site. Get your hands on some house-baked bread, taramasalata, that ridiculous slow-cooked lamb shoulder or even a family-sized serve of moussaka. And yes, they did think of everything because alcohol is also available. 

Read more
South

The following southside restaurants are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Auterra Wine Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Auterra Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Armadale

Service: Takeaway

A luxe wine and snack bar has found its digs in a thirsty pocket of Armadale. Auterra Wine Bar is the brainchild of Clinton McIver (Vue de Monde) who heads fine-diner Amaru, a stone’s throw away from the opulent watering hole in Armadale’s bustling High Street. This weekend, Armadale locals can pick up a cocktail and snack bundle for two. The package includes Auterra’s signature Negroni and eight of its most popular menu items that require no heating. Priced at $180, each pack serves two people and can be picked up from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 between noon and 4pm.

 

Kickin’Inn
Photograph: Tommy H

Kickin’Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Port Melbourne

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Prepare to get messy, Australian Cajun-style seafood restaurant chain Kickin’Inn has not only opened its first Victorian store in Port Melbourne, but is now offering its seafood boil-in-a-bag for you to get into at home too. The venue will provide you with the usual butchers paper, bibs and gloves when you pick up your takeaway order as well. Call to place an order to pick up or delivery via Menulog. 

Read more
Amaru
Photograph: Supplied

Amaru

  • Restaurants
  • Armadale

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Fine dining and comfort food aren’t usually synonymous with each other, but here we are at Amaru, a venue that will leave you thinking otherwise. Armadale's fine diner (and one of Melbourne's best restaurants) is bringing locals a selection of at-home dining experiences, offering up a curated selection of favourite dishes and bites to enjoy at home. The meal pack serves two and is priced at $210 all up. Instructions are provided and only heating is required to put on a fancy dinner at home. Pick up is available on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 from 5pm to 7pm and delivery is available within a 10km radiuson Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Order here

Read more
Maker and Monger

Maker and Monger

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

Service: Takeaway or delivery
Comfort is embodied in the form of Maker and Monger's fondue cheese toastie. With pick-up and delivery, Maker and Monger has a wide variety of cheese available for purchase online, as well as the cult classic toasties uncooked to finish off at home. Orders via the website.

Read more
Vesper Bar and Bistro
Photograph: Supplied

Vesper Bar and Bistro

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Snag the likes of an O'Connor short rib souvlaki with onion and parsley or fish and chips topped with with prawn seasoning at this Mediterranean-inspired eatery in the heart of South Yarra. Orders over $30 will receive a complimentary bottle of wine and can be made here. Dishes are available for takeaway or delivery within the 5km radius of the restaurant.

St Ali
Photograph: Supplied

St Ali

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway or delivery

St Ali has transformed the cafe into a general store packed with vac-sealed meals, produce like Pepe Saya butter, Burd eggs, Ned's Bake sourdough and of course, bags of its roasted coffee. Walk in and browse the shop for the goods, or order online for delivery.

 

Read more
Komeyui Japanese Restaurant

Komeyui Japanese Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Port Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery

A lesser-known Japanese restaurant in Port Melbourne serving traditional Japanese fare- known also for their sea urchin and sake degustations is now offering Komeyui at Home. Try the venue's well-loved sushi, sashimi and range of beers at home by pre-ordering via the website. Delivery is available within a 30km radius of the venue.

Read more
Matilda 159 Domain
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

Matilda 159 Domain

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

Service: Delivery

Scott Pickett’s fire-fuelled South Yarra restaurant Matilda is available all across Melbourne via Providoor. Honouring local ingredients and seasonal fare prepared over open-fire and hot coals, the ‘Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire’ set menu includes four of Matilda’s signature dishes. Enjoy dressed Fraser Island spanner crab, aged Milla’s farm duck, hay smoked potatoes with Warrigal greens, and apple tarte tatin from the comfort of your own home with contactless delivery. 
Order via Providoor.

Read more
Da Noi

Da Noi

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

Service: Takeaway

The old school legends at the Italian restaurant, Da Noi are offering rescue packs of charcuterie, minestrone, gnocchi, eggplant parmigiana and more for you to pick up. Call 9866 5975 for what's on the menu today, order and pick up. 

Read more
Beggs and Acon
Photograph: Supplied

Beggs and Acon

Service: Takeaway and delivery 

Prahran brunch hotspot Beggs and Acon will be open during its normal hours for takeaway only, with a special lamb toastie also on offer. Order yours directly at the venue, online here or via UberEats.

14 Days of Cheese
Photograph: Olga Kriger

14 Days of Cheese

  • Restaurants
  • Port Melbourne

Service: Takeaway and delivery

The folks at 14 Days of Cheese in Port Melbourne were planning their big dinner opening this weekend, with a kitchen prepped and stocked. Help them out by taking advantage of this collection of lockdown limited edition grazing boxes – think fondue and cider, salumi and cheese, toasties or even cocktails. 

Order here.

Read more
Tulum
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Tulum

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Balaclava

Service: Takeaway

Coskun Uysal's takeaway menu will highlight Turkish street food including sesame seed-studded simit all from his shiny simit cart.

Read review
Caffe E Cucina

Caffe E Cucina

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Have a slice of Italy in your kitchen with the help of Caffe e Cucina. There is limited delivery (check the website for restrictions), but takeaway can sort you out if you're outside of the zones. Pasta and risotto is a given, but treat yourself to a crumbled veal cutlet with herbed potatoes if you'd like your carbohydrates delivered a different way. Call 9827 4139 to place your order.

Read more
Berbeo Bros
Photograph: Supplied

Berbeo Bros

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Purveyors of Colombian street food Berbeo Bros is here to feed you everything from lechona to empanadas (you can snag three for $10), mazorcada to its range of cook at home products. Order yours now via the website for pick up or delivery from South Melbourne Market.

Oriental Tea House - Chapel St
Photograph: Supplied

Oriental Tea House - Chapel St

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • South Yarra

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Pick up bags of frozen dumplings to stash in your freezer and steam whenever you want. If you're bored, Oriental Tea House is even selling DIY packs with the dumpling filling already mixed, separate to the skins. It's also offering free delivery when you order via Deliveroo. Order online to pick up. 

Read more
The Grosvenor Hotel
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Grosvenor Hotel

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Balaclava

Service: Takeaway or delivery

This swanky pub has turned into a provedore, meaning you'll find premium meats, pantry staples, eggs, milk, loaves of bread and cook-at-home meal packs from chef Simon Moss, complete with instructions. Luckily for locals, the bottle shop is also open. Order online.

Read more
Hunky Dory

Hunky Dory

  • Restaurants
  • Port Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Order your weekly fish and chips online, ready for pick up, for a contactless feed. Just choose your store, click away and your wait time will be displayed so you know how soon you have to leave the house. Seamless. 

Read more
Leo's Spaghetti Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Leo's Spaghetti Bar

Service: Takeaway and delivery

The Fitzroy Street stalwart is offering comforting traditional Italian food (pizzas, pastas, parmas and the like) via pickup and delivery. Order off the huge menu online or call (03) 9534 5026.

West

The following restaurants in Melbourne's west are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Warung Agus
Photograph: Supplied

Warung Agus

  • Restaurants
  • West Melbourne

Service: Takeaway

This family-run Balinese restaurant offers a myriad colourful meal options like gado gado and mie goreng to name a few. Or experience the island’s essence through the traditional Balinese roast pork. Order yours takeaway or even grab a frozen meal to defrost at your leisure via Instagram message here or phone 9329 1739.

Read more
Yoi Indonesian Fusion
Photograph: Supplied/Yoi Indonesian Fusion

Yoi Indonesian Fusion

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Service: Takeaway or delivery

When thinking of Indonesian food, images of nasi goreng or beef rendang might come to mind. While that wouldn’t be wrong, there’s much more to Indonesian food than the few dishes on heavy rotation in Melbourne, and Yoi is here to prove that. Available to order for lunch and dinner now.

Read more
Saigon Pho
Photograph: Supplied

Saigon Pho

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Cơm tấm is one of the greater things in life, especially when it's paired with crisp fried pork or chicken. Saigon Pho is awarded bonus points for its beaut chicken skin akin to that of Tan Thanh Loi's. Plus it dishes up morish bowls of pho. Order via Menulog or Uber Eats.

SalamaTea House
Photograph: Supplied

SalamaTea House

Service: Takeaway and delivery

This social enterprise café is run by refugees and asylum seekers and dishes up some of Victoria's best Persian food. Snag a banquet including tender ghormeh sabzi and falafels or order off the à la carte menu here.

Small French Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Small French Bar

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Order the likes of coq au vin or other French classics to your doorstep courtesy of Footscray's Small French Bar, with delivery available within the inner west. Check it out here.

Copper Pot
Photograph: Supplied

Copper Pot

Service: Takeaway

Pan-European Seddon diner Copper Pot is back at it again with its takeaway menu and daily specials. Stay up-to-date with its specials via Instagram and place your takeaway orders by phoning 8590 3505 between 2pm-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Pizza d'Asporto
Photograph: Supplied

Pizza d'Asporto

Service: Takeaway

Some of the best pizza in the west lies at Pizza d'Asporto's Williamstown and Yarraville stores. Grab your pie with a thin crust or fresh pasta to go and browse its menus for either venue online.

Dukkah

Dukkah

  • Restaurants
  • South Kingsville

Service: Takeaway and delivery

This Middle Eastern restaurant in South Kingsville is open for takeaway Tuesday to Sunday from 5-9pm. For pick up orders call the store on 03 9399 3737 (here's the takeaway menu to look over) otherwise you can score delivery on UberEats. 

Read more
Matteo’s Delicatessen
Photograph: Supplied

Matteo’s Delicatessen

Service: Takeaway

This brand new Altona-based neighbourhood deli, grocer and cafe offers up a selection of flavour packed baguettes and ciabatta sandos, Wonder Pies by Ray Capaldi, coffee from Industry Beans and cannoli from Cannoleria all available for takeaway. Phone 9078 4441 or walk-in to pick up your goodies.

3 Grains
Photograph: Supplied

3 Grains

Service: Takeaway and delivery

Williamstown's woodfire pizza place 3 Grains is currently doing takeaway and contactless delivery across the west. Check out the full menu and order online here.

Read more
Mr West
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Mr West

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Footscray

Service: Takeaway or delivery

Head on into Mr West and check out its extensive range of beers and wines at every price point. Walk in to the bottleshop as it's still open but the bar has closed.

Regional

The following restaurants in regional Victoria are offering takeaway and/or delivery.

Pancho Café
Photograph: Goran Ivos/Unsplash

Pancho Café

Service: Takeaway

Daylesford darling Pancho Café is feeding the community coffee, breakfast buns and other treats from 7.30am for takeaway from the front room window.

O.My
Photograph: Supplied

O.My

  • Restaurants
  • Beaconsfield
  • price 3 of 4

Service: Takeaway

Taking the easy road is not part of the Bertoncello family values. Blayne and Chayse, the brothers behind ambitious fine-diner O.My have overcome fire, a pandemic and a relocation in the last 12 months without skipping a beat or compromising any of their exacting standards. Now the venue has had to revert to a lockdown-style model and has started up the O.My market that will see it offer dinner packs, sweet treats, wine and sourdough. Lots of sourdough. Head to the venue to pick it up.

Read more
Greasy Zoe's
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Greasy Zoe's

  • Restaurants
  • Yarra Valley
  • price 2 of 4

Fine diner Greasy Zoe is back with its At Home Organic Fancy Chicken Dinner for two which goes on sale at 9am Thursday morning, available for pick up on Saturday. You can expect a three course meal plus the venue's acclaimed sourdough and kefir cultured butter. Order here.

Read more
