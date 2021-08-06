Support your local restaurants and bars with this list of venues now offering takeaway and delivery

Melbourne's venues have had to revert to a takeaway and delivery model once again, and this means taking advantage of sampling foods you wouldn't otherwise get to at home. We've compiled a rolling list of some of Melbourne's venues offering takeaway so you can support small businesses at home now.

We've seen the wonderful venues that have, as a result, become casualties of our dining scene. Do your part in ensuring that doesn't happen again by showing your support and even assisting to offload their surplus stock – who knows, you might get some exceptional wine or pasta as a result.

Please be sure to check the social media accounts of your favourite venue to keep up with what they're doing.

We endeavour to keep this list as up to date as possible. If you would like your venue featured or know of any changes, please get in touch via email.

Keep track of what else is going on. Here's what you can and can't do in Melbourne right now. Keep supporting your favourite restaurants even though you can't dine in. Here's how you can do it.

