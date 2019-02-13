Carl's Jr lands in Melbourne's CBD with free burgers for a year

This Valentine’s Day is about to get a lot more interesting for those in a relationship with food. American burger chain Carl’s Jr, known for their chargrilled thickburgers and hand-scooped ice-cream milkshakes, is officially opening their first Melbourne CBD store on Thursday, February 14.

To celebrate, the store will be giving away free burgers for an entire year to the first 50 customers who walk into the new digs in Docklands. The giveaway will take place after the grand opening of the store (yes, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony), so beat the crowd and be there before 9am to win a year’s worth of food.

Carl's Jnr will be located at The District Docklands shopping district at 440 Docklands Dive in Docklands.