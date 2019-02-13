Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Carl's Jr lands in Melbourne's CBD with free burgers for a year
News / Restaurants

Carl's Jr lands in Melbourne's CBD with free burgers for a year

By Saakshi Gupta Posted: Wednesday February 13 2019, 2:25pm

Carl's Jr burger
Photograph: Supplied / Carl's Jr

This Valentine’s Day is about to get a lot more interesting for those in a relationship with food. American burger chain Carl’s Jr, known for their chargrilled thickburgers and hand-scooped ice-cream milkshakes, is officially opening their first Melbourne CBD store on Thursday, February 14. 

To celebrate, the store will be giving away free burgers for an entire year to the first 50 customers who walk into the new digs in Docklands. The giveaway will take place after the grand opening of the store (yes, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony), so beat the crowd and be there before 9am to win a year’s worth of food.

Carl's Jnr will be located at The District Docklands shopping district at 440 Docklands Dive in Docklands. 

Why not check out this nostalgia-inducing circus-themed arcade for adults while you're there.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Saakshi Gupta