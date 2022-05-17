Time Out says

Who says arcades are just for kids? After landing in the District Docklands in 2018, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq has become a Melbourne mainstay for adults trying to relive their childhood. The first thing you'll notice when you step inside is that it's like entering a neon-hued vaudevillian dream that's highly reminiscent of a PG version of Blade Runner.

The entire complex is decked out with nostalgia-inducing ways to entertain yourself, from arcade games and bumper cars to theme park rides and an interactive XD motion theatre. Challenge your mates to a round of Mario Kart or hit the road for real (sort of) with a turn on the Dodgem Cars. There are dozens of arcade games to try out, as well as bowling and, most recently, a virtual reality and laser tag arena.

If you're looking to enter into a bit of friendly competition, blow off your steam in a spooky abandoned carnival-themed arena. Veiled by darkness, players can run around or hide behind rides and clown faces as they point, aim and shoot to earn points and bragging rights. That's fun enough as it is, but if you're looking to take things up a notch, you can hang up your laser tag equipment and jump into the Zero Latency Virtual Reality dome around the corner.

Pop on your VR headset, pick up the controller and decide which world you want to enter; are you keen to fight a swarm of zombies, destroy killer robots or perhaps explore a gravity-less world? Whatever you fancy, there's bound to be a world or character for everyone and it's the perfect activity to wrap up your workweek.

Archie Brothers isn't just about the whiz-bang entertainment either – it’s also pulling out all the stops for its American diner-meets-amusement park food and drink menu. Get a trio of mini cheesesteaks, a basket of freshly-fried corn ribs and all manner of battered, fried and cheesy bites to pair with fairy floss-topped cocktails.

