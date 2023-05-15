That trip to Hongkers you've been dreaming of? It's about to become a reality

With overseas travel well and truly back, it's time to dust off the ol' passport and hit the international departures terminal. And if Hong Kong is at the top of your holiday wishlist, you're in luck: the legends over at Cathay Pacific are giving away 6,020 adult economy round-trip tickets from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane to visit the vibrant city.

Yes, you read that right. This initiative is part of a massive Hong Kong tourism campaign called ‘Hello Hong Kong’, which is all about welcoming a new wave of global travellers, post-pandemic. The Airport Authority Hong Kong has been staggering the release of a hefty 500,000 free plane tickets worldwide, but for all of us in Down Under, there are just over 6,000 up for grabs – so if you’re keen, you better act quick.

The tickets themselves are being described as ‘discounted’ – the idea is that the flight tickets themselves will be free, but the related taxes, surcharges and re-booking fees are not. To put it plainly: it’s cheap – but you won’t be paying zero dollars.

But wait, how does this actually work?

Ok, so first up there's one catch: you need to be a Cathay Pacific member, and you’ll have to be logged in to buy the ticket. You can sign up (for free) to be a member here.

Secondly, the tickets will be released to Aussies who are aged 18 and over (so no kids, sorry) on Monday, May 29 at 12pm AEST and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. And a reminder: you will have to pay for all taxes, surcharges and any rebooking or no-show fees associated with your ticket.

Thirdly, the travel period is between May 29, 2023, and February 28, 2024 (though a blackout period will apply). The minimum amount of time you can stay in Hong Kong with this deal is two days, and the maximum is one month. Plus, it should be noted that you’re only able to purchase one ticket per person, so if you’re keen to go with mates, fire up the group chat.

Finally, all tickets are non-refundable, can't be re-routed and are non-exchangeable. You'll only be able to get a refund on the surcharges and taxes.

Find out more about the offer, here. If you want to check out the terms and conditions, you can do that over here.

C'mon, you gotta agree that's a pretty sweet deal. So if you're serious about scoring a bargain flight, sign up now.

