CBD parking is still free, but you have to abide by time restrictions

Melbourne city council wants to allow more drivers to access the city so it will be enforcing time limits on green parking signs (those labelled P, 1P, 2P etc) from Monday, October 12.

Keep in mind that the council won’t be collecting meter fees for these paid parking bays in the CBD, however, they’ve announced that this “will be reviewed in the coming weeks”. Even though they’re not collecting fees, you’ll still need to abide by the time limits on these parking signs to avoid a parking fine.

Restrictions for disability access bays and all red signs are still enforced, so don’t park in Loading Zones, No Stopping, No Standing, Tow-Away Clearways and Resident Permit areas.

For more clarification, head to the Melbourne city council website.