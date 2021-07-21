Melbourne
Gospel Distillery Brunswick
Photograph: Supplied

Celebrate Melbourne Whisky Week with a whiskey-based degustation

Sit down to a four-course meal smack bang in the middle of a distillery

By
Rushani Epa
Lovers of a fine distilled tipple, hear our call. Melbourne Whisky Week is set to go ahead from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 29, with over 40 diverse venue-based events and a Whisky, Spirits and Barrels Pop-Up at Federation Square that will showcase a range of traditional, diverse, and new-world spirits and whiskies.

As part of the week, Melbourne whiskey distillery The Gospel has teamed up with wine bar and bottle-o Rascal Brunswick to host a degustation and distillery tour on Saturday, August 22. 

The distiller is Australia’s only 100 per cent rye whiskey (whiskey with an ‘e’ because it’s American style) dedicated distillery sourcing its rye grain from a single farm in the Murray Mallee region of South Australia, which is located in one of the driest parts of the driest state, in the driest continent in the world.

Those who attend one of the two sessions will get a glimpse into the distillation process on-site and enjoy a tasting hosted by Gospel Whiskey distiller Andrew Fitzgerald. All of this is followed by a four-course meal by Rascal's head chef Kyle Nicol (with paired cocktails) in the middle of the distillery surrounded by barrels filled with the good stuff.

If the event is unable to proceed on its scheduled date due to lockdown or other related issues, the event will be rescheduled and all tickets valid for the new date.

Snag your tickets for either The Gospel’s 1pm to 4.30pm session or 6pm to 9.30pm session on Saturday, August 22 here

Looking to have whisky delivered to you instead? Check out our list of Melbourne's best alcohol delivery services.

