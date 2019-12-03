Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is coming to Melbourne

It's one thing to gawk at near-naked men gyrating their way across the silver screen from the safety of your cinema chair, but what would you do if the buffed beauties from Magic Mike came to life before your eyes?

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live brings the world of the 2012 film, based on his IRL stripping escapades, to the stage – and you don't even need 3D glasses to experience it. The show has played extended runs in Las Vegas and London, titillating hordes of women. It's crafted with the female gaze and a message of women's empowerment firmly in mind, but anybody who appreciates a perfectly chiseled six-pack (six is the bare minimum) is welcome in this inclusive show, created and directed by Tatum.

The show is performed in a pop-up venue at Birrarung Marr called the Arcadia, transformed into a glamorous club based on the Xquisite strip joint from Steven Soderbergh’s film. There's a fairly basic plot: Michelangelo (aka Mike) is a waiter plucked from obscurity and trained into showing a woman a good time by the female emcee overseeing the club. Tatum himself won't be appearing, but over the course of the show, a talented troupe of international dancers, singers and musicians keep you entertained in this custom-built, immersive venue.

The show is in Melbourne from May 26 and is booking through to mid-August. Entry is strictly for those over 18 years, and tickets range from $75 up to $199. And if you want to get properly up close and personal, you can add a meet and greet package to your ticket for $40. Full details are at magicmikelive.com.au.

Need more razzle dazzle in your life? Check out the biggest and best musicals coming to Melbourne.