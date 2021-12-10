Circus Oz has announced today that it will cease operating following a poll that had company members reject reforms laid out in a government review.

Over the last two years, Circus Oz has undergone an internal assessment that looked at different artistic and business models that would allow the company to prosper, support performers and the art form, and entertain audiences. A vision to achieve these goals was confirmed by the Circus Oz board.

This year, Circus Oz underwent an independent review commissioned jointly by Creative Victoria and the Australia Council for the Arts. This review highlighted "systemic issues holding back the company" and asked for certain reforms to be made (such as broadening membership criteria and introducing an entirely skills-based board) if Circus Oz wanted to continue to receive public funding.

Following this, Circus Oz company members (a body that is made up mostly of former Circus Oz employees) were anonymously polled to indicate whether they would support the proposed reforms. The poll indicated that a formal vote to accept the reforms would fail – meaning the company would lose vital government funding, leading to the decision to close Circus Oz for good after more than 40 years of operation.

Circus Oz was launched in 1977 and had only recently announced its first show post-lockdown, an innovative city-wide production called Everything but the Circus. The board has released a statement stating: "After surviving the pandemic challenges and recently emerging with new artform support initiatives, audience engagement programs and launching 2022 shows, the board acknowledges this is a devastating blow to the current teams of creatives, circus artists and employees. The board thanks them for their significant work, commitment, and professionalism throughout this challenging time."

Circus Oz is currently in the process of finalising employment and program obligations.