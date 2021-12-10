Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Model Citizens 2017 Circus Oz production still 01 feat Alex Slack Rope Handstand photographer credit Rob Blackburn
Photograph: Rob Blackburn

Circus Oz to close permanently after four decades of performing

The circus company members voted against reforms, which means it will lose vital government funding

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Circus Oz has announced today that it will cease operating following a poll that had company members reject reforms laid out in a government review. 

Over the last two years, Circus Oz has undergone an internal assessment that looked at different artistic and business models that would allow the company to prosper, support performers and the art form, and entertain audiences. A vision to achieve these goals was confirmed by the Circus Oz board.

This year, Circus Oz underwent an independent review commissioned jointly by Creative Victoria and the Australia Council for the Arts. This review highlighted "systemic issues holding back the company" and asked for certain reforms to be made (such as broadening membership criteria and introducing an entirely skills-based board) if Circus Oz wanted to continue to receive public funding. 

Following this, Circus Oz company members (a body that is made up mostly of former Circus Oz employees) were anonymously polled to indicate whether they would support the proposed reforms. The poll indicated that a formal vote to accept the reforms would fail – meaning the company would lose vital government funding, leading to the decision to close Circus Oz for good after more than 40 years of operation.

Circus Oz was launched in 1977 and had only recently announced its first show post-lockdown, an innovative city-wide production called Everything but the Circus. The board has released a statement stating: "After surviving the pandemic challenges and recently emerging with new artform support initiatives, audience engagement programs and launching 2022 shows, the board acknowledges this is a devastating blow to the current teams of creatives, circus artists and employees. The board thanks them for their significant work, commitment, and professionalism throughout this challenging time."

Circus Oz is currently in the process of finalising employment and program obligations.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.