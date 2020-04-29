Clamms is giving away free fish to hospitality workers

Seafood seems like a bit of a luxury item to give away, but if that's the business you're in, it is all you can provide. Clamms, one of the primary seafood distributors in Melbourne that has been operating for 32 years, is offering free seafood for hospitality workers who have been negatively affected by the current restrictions every Saturday for as long as it can.

This doesn't necessarily mean you have to be totally out of work for support from Clamms. In an industry where losing a shift can mean bring short on rent for a week, this is open to people who are even just working part-time.

Every Saturday, Clamms will open the doors to its factory from 9am-midday until they run out. Last week was the first week of its initiative, and it gave away 250 boxes that contained barramundi fillets, sardines, a bag of frozen chips and even a bottle of wine. It is a first-come, first-served situation (with physical distancing) and the boxes will change each week according to the producer who is sponsoring this initiative. From Clamms' Instagram post, the seafood could come from Humptydoo Barramundi, Petuna Australia (trout and salmon), Huon Salmon, Hiramasa Kingfish, Ora King Salmon or Tassal Salmon.

They say beggars can't be choosers, but this is a far cry from a bowl of gruel.

Clamms is situated at 1/2 Somerville Road, Yarraville 3013 and will be giving away seafood every Saturday from 9am-midday.

Are you in a situation to pay it forward? Buy an essential worker a beer. Want to help in some other way? Get in touch with one of these parties.

Create your own user feedback survey