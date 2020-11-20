Collingwood's latest bar takes you back in time to the 1970s

You know when you’re a few pints deep and get sudden hunger pangs? More often than not you end up going on a late-night fast-food run, but that’s all about to change thanks to Collingwood's latest tiny pub, Gum.

Gum is the brainchild of best mates Chris Wright and Jonathan Reisacher, who say the venue is a bar/Aussie pub hybrid. “We’re trying to make the place feel like a mix between a wine bar and a pub, but all the while being somewhere people can party into the night,” said Wright.

And party into the night you will. There’s an overarching 1970s Australiana theme and this is evident in its earthy decor, turntables, brown leather chairs and brown and white feather patterned wallpaper, all completed by local interior designer Bianca Sciuto.

The drinks list takes it a step further. Under cocktails, you’ll find the Banana Cream Daiquiri, the Grapple Cocktail (a fun and fruity apple and green bubble tea) and the Aperoyal (a spin on the classic Italian aperitif). There’s also a range of classic and craft beer cans, plenty of red and white wine varietals and cocktails can also come in jug form.

Once you’re feeling peckish have a glance over its bakery-style menu aptly named 'Grub'. Here you’ll find pies from Footscray’s Pie Thief including the Big Mac Pie or its vegan spaghetti bolognese pie which you can tuck into there or take away. If you’re a dessert-after-dinner kind of person, don’t look past the classic vanilla slice which is playfully referred to as a Snot Block on the menu. We told you there was an Australiana theme.

Croon along to the sounds of local DJs playing live from Thursdays to Saturdays, too. You know the music will get you dancing here because Wright owns record label Sunset Pig and Reisacher plays in the band Department. “We’ve visited countless bars during our time as touring musicians, so we reckon we know what makes a good place to drink,” said Reisacher.

Sunday barbecues, trivia and games nights are also set to make an appearance.

Bookings can be made online and walk-ins are welcome. Gum is located at 173 Johnston St, Collingwood. It's open on Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday, midday to 1am and Sunday midday to 10pm.