Bar area at Bar Margaux
Photograph: Melanie Desa

The best hidden bars in Melbourne

These are Melbourne's best secret bars and underground gems that are worth seeking out – but shhhh don't tell anyone about these, OK?

By Time Out editors
Wondering where everyone goes on Friday nights when the city comes to life? You could go to an above-ground bar like a schmuck, or you could find yourself uncovering a hidden bar. Melbourne has a bar located down a cramped laneway, one behind a fridge door, one behind a bookshelf and a closet of a bar that barely fits eight people. Consider this list a scavenger hunt of Melbourne's most interesting secret bars, and remember where they are for next time.

For more bars to hide away in, check out the best rooftop bars. Or if vino is your go-to tipple, check out the best wine bars in Melbourne.

Hidden bars in Melbourne

Pouring cocktails at Above Board Melbourne
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

1. Above Board

Bars Cocktail bars Collingwood

The bar is a command centre at the heart of this tiny room, with only a handful of seats facing Hayden Lambert as he dispenses drinks that put the art back into artisanal. 

Bar at Beneath Driver Lane
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Beneath Driver Lane

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

In the basement at the end of an alley, Beneath Driver Lane feels equal parts Melbourne, Chicago and Diagon Alley. The folks behind the bar are all practised professionals; personable, knowledgeable and looking sharp in black chef coats. What they’re mixing up is pretty sharp, too. 

Stairwell at Bar Margaux
Photograph: Melanie Desa

3. Bar Margaux

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

Burrow underground to the Paris-via-New York brasserie Bar Margaux, a place where oysters are shucked, Champagne popped and steaks sizzled until the tiniest of hours (5am on Fridays and Saturdays). Time itself seems to melt away in this meticulously realised world where candlelight glows suggestively through Georgian wire glass partitions, where lipstick-red booths curve around marble tabletops and the only thing on the cards is indulgence.

Boston Sub's Jungle Boy

4. Jungle Boy

Bars Cocktail bars Windsor

This leafy courtyard bar with chilled tropical vibes and tiki masks is hidden behind a fake fridge at the back of sandwich shop Boston Sub. Just go into the fridge and keep going.

A shot of the bar area at Loch and Key showing a bartender makin
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Loch and Key

Bars Melbourne

The city’s oldest pub has a secret. Loch and Key is hidden up a rickety staircase, behind a bookcase in the Captain Melville bar. Loch and Key is best known as a late-night reveller, when the couch-filled warren of rooms come to life, but its early evening appeal shouldn't be ignored, as the balcony is a beautiful spot to watch the sun go down.

Eau-de-Vie--cocktail-dollar-bill.jpg

6. Eau De Vie

Bars Melbourne

Bartenders pull out all the stops – and the liquid nitrogen – at this city speakeasy offering a magical mystery tour of history’s greatest drinks. There is even a whole room dedicated to whisky.

Bar Americano
Photograph: Supplied

7. Bar Americano

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

A disruptive, all-standing, ten-person cocktail bar, it’s modelled after the stand-up Italian cafés where you have a lean, an espresso, a pastry, and quickly leave. Don’t expect to have more than a couple of cocktails here: there’s usually a line of customers behind you waiting to get in and exerting the moral pressure. The list is unapologetically, exclusively classics. The staff make them with expert precision; Americano has produced some of the city’s best bartending talents.

Beer cocktail at Black Pearl
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. The Attic in Black Pearl

Bars Fitzroy

Everybody knows about Black Pearl, but did you know that there's another cocktail bar upstairs? It's only open from Thursday to Sunday, and you'll need to buzz into the Attic to get in, but make the most of the wonderful table service if you manage to get in.

A shot of a bartender behind the bar at Hihou pouring a cocktail
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. Hihou

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

Keep your eyes open or you might miss Hihou's entrance on Flinders Lane, near the corner of Spring Street. The cocktails at this sultry sake den are given reverential treatment and are peppered with yuzu, umeshu (plum wine) and shochu (grain spirit), but come hungry and make a meal out of the excellent bar snacks list.

Inside hidden venue at Trinket
Photograph: Supplied/Carmen Zammit

10. Trinket

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

At Trinket, there’s a staff member whose sole responsibility is advising people to turn a giant key that opens the door to the main bar, and another who is keeping tabs on how many have gone through the wardrobe down into the cellar bar below. There is a real twist – behind the overwrought premise is simply a fun, big-ticket cocktail lounge that saves you from going to another boring corporate bar in the city.

Cocktails at Understudy
Photograph: 1806

11. The Understudy

Bars Cocktail bars Melbourne

 

Below cocktail luminary 1806 you'll find the Understudy, which is like the Upside Down version of 1806. Where 1806 is as classic as they come, the Understudy is wild and experimental. The bar focuses on unusual and underserved spirits, such as Irish poitin (essentially Irish moonshine) or Sri Lankan arrack (made from coconut flowers). Understudy's talented bartenders combine these spirits in totally new ways, creating twists on classics or utterly novel drinks.

Union Electric bar.jpg

12. Union Electric Bar

Bars Melbourne

Look for the big shiny lightning bold pinpointed by light globes among Chinatown's dumpling signs, and you'll find this chilled out cocktail lounge.

State of Grace 2018
Photograph: Supplied

13. State of Grace

Bars Melbourne

This swanky bar and restaurant Melbourne boasts a super secret cellar bar that you have to access via a bookcase. State of Grace isn't a one trick pony though, with the venue featuring three levels of fun from the ground level restaurant to the rooftop bar. Previously located on Collins Street, State of Grace made the move to King Street midway through 2018. It's just as mind-bogglingly kitsch as you remember it and we get the feeling even regulars haven't seen everything.

Customers sitting in booths at Goldilocks
Photograph: Graham Denholm

16. Goldilocks

Bars Melbourne

Tucked above a Chinese dumpling house, two-tiered Goldilocks offers seductive booths and a view-blessed rooftop, with easy-drinking cocktails and beers.

