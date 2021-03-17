The best hidden bars in Melbourne

These are Melbourne's best secret bars and underground gems that are worth seeking out – but shhhh don't tell anyone about these, OK?

Wondering where everyone goes on Friday nights when the city comes to life? You could go to an above-ground bar like a schmuck, or you could find yourself uncovering a hidden bar. Melbourne has a bar located down a cramped laneway, one behind a fridge door, one behind a bookshelf and a closet of a bar that barely fits eight people. Consider this list a scavenger hunt of Melbourne's most interesting secret bars, and remember where they are for next time.

