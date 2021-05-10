Comedian Hannah Gadsby is back with new live show, Body of Work

Hannah Gadsby, one of Australia's biggest and best comedic exports (slash art historians), is returning to the stage this July with new live comedy show, Body of Work.

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian was flooded with offers following her breakthrough Netflix special Nanette and its follow up Douglas. The events of 2020 had Gadsby return home to Australia, however, and start thinking about a new stand-up show. That show is now ready to roll, with Body of Work premiering in Australia and touring from July 2021.

The tour starts in Canberra before heading to Albury, Newcastle, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Bendigo, Albany, Bunbury, Mandurah and Perth before finally arriving in Melbourne October 26 to 31 (it then goes on to Brisbane). You may notice a suspicious lack of Sydney within those tour dates. Don't stress though, because Gadsby has "something special" in the works for Sydneysiders with more to be announced soon. Body of Work is expected to tour the UK, Europe and North America from 2022.

Tickets for Body of Work are on sale from 9am on Friday, May 14 (presale tickets are available from May 12). For more info head to the official website.