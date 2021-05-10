Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A black and white portrait photograph of Hannah Gadsby taken from the shoulders up.. She is stoically turning her face to the side and is wearing wearing no shirt. She appears like a marble statue.
Photograph: Supplied / TS Publicity

Comedian Hannah Gadsby is back with new live show, Body of Work

Gadsby is touring the show across Australia, including Melbourne, from July 2021

By
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Hannah Gadsby, one of Australia's biggest and best comedic exports (slash art historians), is returning to the stage this July with new live comedy show, Body of Work.

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian was flooded with offers following her breakthrough Netflix special Nanette and its follow up Douglas. The events of 2020 had Gadsby return home to Australia, however, and start thinking about a new stand-up show. That show is now ready to roll, with Body of Work premiering in Australia and touring from July 2021. 

The tour starts in Canberra before heading to Albury, Newcastle, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Bendigo, Albany, Bunbury, Mandurah and Perth before finally arriving in Melbourne October 26 to 31 (it then goes on to Brisbane). You may notice a suspicious lack of Sydney within those tour dates. Don't stress though, because Gadsby has "something special" in the works for Sydneysiders with more to be announced soon. Body of Work is expected to tour the UK, Europe and North America from 2022. 

Tickets for Body of Work are on sale from 9am on Friday, May 14 (presale tickets are available from May 12). For more info head to the official website

Over in Collingwood, Hope St Radio has opened a new wine bar and restaurant.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.