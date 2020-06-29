Craft and Co's Gingerbread Gin is back, just in time for winter

Who says gin is just for summer drinking? Silly people, that's who. Gin is obviously made to be drunk all year round, but the gin-loving folks at Collingwood's Craft and Co have found a way to make a perfect beverage even better for colder months. The distillery has created a Gingerbread Gin, which was one of Australia's best-selling independent gins in 2019. Now the warmly spiced gin is back, tasting of Christmas and ready for winter sipping.

You can order Gingerbread Gin directly from the distillery, or get it at retailers like Dan Murphy's. In it you'll taste macerated ginger root, nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka beans, which may bring to mind the warmth of Christmas puddings, holiday candles and of course, the eponymous treat.

Craft and Co recommends putting the Gingerbread Gin in a Brandy Alexander cocktail, with cream and creme de cacao, but we recommend just putting it in your mouth.

