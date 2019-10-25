Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right First look: Crazy Canadian shoe store Fluevog has opened in Melbourne
News / Style & Shoppng

First look: Crazy Canadian shoe store Fluevog has opened in Melbourne

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Friday October 25 2019, 4:19pm

Fluevog store in Degraves Street
Photograph: Supplied

Lovers of cult shoe brand Fluevog, rejoice: Melbourne is now home to a John Fluevog flagship store. The store is now open in Degraves Street and stocks men's, women's and unisex shoes, ranging in price from $200-$700. 

 

The Canadian designer has been creating shoes since the 1970s, and their Art Deco styling and chunky heels are their trademark, recognisable on the feet of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Beyoncé and Madonna.

 

They are often whimsical, with sayings inscribed in the souls like, "Resists alkali, water, acid, fatigue and Satan".

Fluevog is located at 1 Degreaves Street, Melbourne. 

Love cult brands? Melbourne is also home to the Southern Hemisphere's only Fjälräven store

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 104 Posts

Cass Knowlton is the editorial director of Time Out. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K