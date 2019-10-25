First look: Crazy Canadian shoe store Fluevog has opened in Melbourne

Lovers of cult shoe brand Fluevog, rejoice: Melbourne is now home to a John Fluevog flagship store. The store is now open in Degraves Street and stocks men's, women's and unisex shoes, ranging in price from $200-$700.

The Canadian designer has been creating shoes since the 1970s, and their Art Deco styling and chunky heels are their trademark, recognisable on the feet of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Beyoncé and Madonna.

They are often whimsical, with sayings inscribed in the souls like, "Resists alkali, water, acid, fatigue and Satan".

Fluevog is located at 1 Degreaves Street, Melbourne.

Love cult brands? Melbourne is also home to the Southern Hemisphere's only Fjälräven store.