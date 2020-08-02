Curfew announced in metro Melbourne as 'state of disaster' declared

People will be restricted to a radius of 5km of their homes for shopping and exercise

Metropolitan Melbourne now has a curfew between 8pm and 5am as Victorian premier Dan Andrews declares a 'state of disaster' across Victoria. The only reason to leave your house between 8pm and 5am is to give care, receive care or go to or from work.

Melburnians will not be allowed to travel further than 5km from home for shopping or exercise, and only one person per household is permitted to go out for shopping per day. Daily exercise will be limited to one hour a day, per person, and people can only travel 5km from their homes in order to exercise.

"These changes are about making sure that we limit movement, that we have less people moving around," Andrews said.

All of these changes will be in place for six weeks.

Andrews also flagged "significant changes" to work arrangements to be announced tomorrow. He said food businesses would remain open, but other types of businesses would be closed or restrict their hours. Butchers, bakeries and supermarkets will remain open, and restaurants will still be open for takeaway and home delivery.

From midnight on Wednesday, August 5, regional Victoria, including Mitchell Shire, will be placed under stage three lockdown measures. That will mean restaurants, bars, gyms and similar businesses will be forced to close. Restaurants will be restricted to takeaway and home delivery only.

The restrictions come as Victoria reported another 671 new cases and seven more deaths in the past 24 hours.

