Life is hard. The world is a scary place. It has been a rough year for many. But there are always puppies. Puppies to brighten your day and to remind you of the good in the world.

And these are no ordinary puppies (is there such a thing as an ordinary puppy? They are all extraordinary, really). These are smart, selfless, and obedient puppies – the goodest bois going around. And they just happen to be graduating from guide dog school. In total there are 81 dogs graduating in the class of 2022, and they will go on to help Victorians in a number of heroic ways as qualified guide dogs, therapy dogs, companion dogs, ambassador dogs and more.

The pups who managed to complete the training program will soon fulfill the invaluable role of providing support and care to people living with low vision or blindness, such as Antony Rako. Antony has been paired with Brett, a guide dog who he credits for helping him achieve confidence and independence.

“I believe that Brett has given me the freedom to be independent and travel around unfamiliar places again,” says Antony. “As I embark on the final chapter of my studies and look to get a new job when I graduate, I will feel very confident with Brett by my side. His presence has been truly life-changing, and I am so very grateful for the wonderful work guide dogs do.”

And even those little labs who may not have got as far as Brett did in his training will still go on to play crucially important roles in their lives, providing comfort, emotional support and companionship. We just simply DO NOT deserve dogs.

General manager of Guide Dogs and Vision Services at Guide Dogs Victoria, Jaqui Bond says “We are so proud of all our graduating dogs who continue to not only make an extraordinary contribution to those living with low vision and blindness, but to the greater community.

“Guide Dogs Victoria’s work wouldn’t be sustainable without the assistance of its Puppy Raiser network. By volunteering as a Puppy Raiser, the community can help to support the next generation of guide dog pups, ensuring Victorians who are blind or have low vision can lead the most independent lives possible.”

If you have been thinking about getting involved with Guide Dogs Victoria, take this as your sign to do so. Consider becoming a Puppy Raiser yourself, if you think you have what it takes to open your home and your heart to one of these little bundle of joys and to provide them with basic training from the age of eight weeks until approximately one year old.

Or start small and consider making a donation today. It takes more than $50,000 to breed, raise and train just one guide dog, so any amount you can give will make a huge difference to someone's life.

