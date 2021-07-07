Dancing is back: Victorian restrictions will relax on Friday

Mask rules are changing as well – but things remain the same for house visits

The last two weeks have been surreal for many Victorians as we watch the rest of the country lock down while we’ve remained open. Thankfully, with a week of zero community transmission under our belt, the Victorian government is pushing forward to ease restrictions this Friday.

From 11.59pm on Thursday, July 8, restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne will be brought in line with the rules in regional Victoria – so all these settings will apply across the entire state.

Here’s what is changing:

Masks will still be required in indoor, public-facing settings (including shopping centres and public transport).

Masks will no longer be necessary for schools or at your workplace if you don’t interact with the public – for instance, in an office or at a factory.

Density limits in metro Melbourne venues will now fall in line with the density limits in regional Victoria – so one person per two square metres and no overarching cap on numbers provided a covid check-in marshall is on-site to make sure people are checking in. This rule applies to hospitality, gyms, places of worship and community venues.

Dancefloors are allowed to reopen with a covid check-in marshall, but there’s a cap of 50 people on the d-floor at any one time.

Crowd numbers can increase at approved public events, so outdoor stadiums can now host 75 per cent of their capacity. Theatres can also have 75 per cent capacity.

Considering the tricky situation in New South Wales and other states, the Victorian government has made the call to not change the rules for private gatherings. The limit on private gatherings in the home will remain at 15 people at a home, per day.

These settings will be in place for 14 days, subject to the advice of epidemiological risks by the public health team. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.

A reminder: if you have any symptoms, get tested. Eligible for the vaccine? Here’s where to book your shot.

