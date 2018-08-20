Dating IRL: Miranda and Mark

Dating app the Inner Circle helped us find two Melburnians looking for love. We sent them on a date to Smith and Daughters to see if sparks would fly...

IDEAL DATE

Miranda: Something that’s a lot of fun, something that I haven’t done before. I’m pretty open, just something that’s really interesting.

Mark: An activity to be doing, maybe a lunchtime hike to a prepared picnic.

FIRST IMPRESSION

Miranda: That he looks like his photos; that’s the first thing I remember thinking.

Mark: She is a very lovely and sweet lady.

CHEMISTRY

Miranda: He’s a really quirky, interesting individual. We had a lot of fun, we laughed the whole date, he was really open. Chemistry wise it wasn’t there for me, but a really enjoyable evening.

Mark: No chemistry. I think she’s a very wonderful person, however there were just no romantic vibes.

AWKWARD MOMENT

Miranda: He was a real gentleman, and we didn’t struggle for conversation. There was an awkward comment at the start, but then we were fine.

Mark: None at all, it was a really fun night. I had a ball.

AFTERWARD

Miranda: We were there for quite a few hours, over two hours, and they have really cool cocktails there, which is awesome. We didn’t go anywhere afterwards because he had a big day of filming the next day and I had an early start.

Mark: We didn’t go anywhere afterwards, as she had to wake up at 4.30 in the morning. I think she called it an evening before I did.

SECOND DATE

Miranda: No. He was really lovely, but there was no chemistry at all. I’m a big traveller, and not to say he doesn’t travel, but there is a big difference in our lifestyles.

Mark: I doubt it.

THE DATE SPOT – Smith & Daughters

Miranda: We just said to them bring us a mix of everyone’s favourite dishes. The food was amazing. We had entrées and mains and desserts and shared everything. They had this beef ragù that was off the chain and a tiramisu that was amazing.

Mark: The food was lovely, the staff were amazing. It was a really cool, chilled, relaxed environment to be having a first date. The food was incredible, and the staff seemed to know so much about the food. They gave us a story behind everything.

THE VERDICT

Miranda: ♥♥♥♥ It was a fantastic night, we had a lot of fun, the food was fabulous, but there was just no chemistry.

Mark: ♥♥♥ When it comes to a date you really want chemistry. This was like catching up with a friend. It wasn't a bad time, but at the end of the day it is a date and you want chemistry.