An image of a Deliveroo driver from the back with a blue bag labeled deliveroo riding down a street next to pedestrians
Photograph: Shutterstock

Deliveroo is ditching operations Down Under

In a sad day for lazy people everywhere, Deliveroo will no longer be delivering your favourites to your door

Written by
Jade Solomon
Given how much food we have had delivered to our doors over the past few years, we are shocked and saddened to hear the news that Deliveroo has made the challenging decision to leave Australia. In a sudden and unsuspected move, Deliveroo has announced it has entered voluntary administration, appointing KordaMentha as the administrator for the process. 

In an email to customers, Deliveroo announced that "like all other companies, [Deliveroo] is now doing business in challenging economic conditions, which requires us to take difficult decisions...In Australia, we have concluded that achieving a sustainable position of leadership in the market is not possible without a disproportionate level of investment which would have highly uncertain returns."

The number of food delivery services operating across Australia has certainly increased in recent years, as evidenced by the sheer number of delivery people riding their bikes on almost every street you encounter. From Uber Eats to Menulog, HungryPanda to DoorDash, and with many people returning to dining in restaurants several times a week, the competition may have proven too tough for Deliveroo. 

Deliveroo says "We have been proud to bring so many people amazing meals from Australia’s great restaurants over the years. We want to thank everyone we have worked with."

We too want to thank all the drivers and bike riders who kept us going through lockdown after lockdown, who braved the outside world when the rest of us were stuck on the couch. 

