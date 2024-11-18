It looks rather otherworldly, but this special sight is right here in Victoria. It attracts visitors from far and wide who are eager to experience its dramatic visual aspects, be it dry and covered in expansive white salt crusts or shimmering pretty in pink. Whether you've never visited this natural wonder or you're looking for a special road trip, here's everything you need to know about visiting Lake Tyrrell.

What is Lake Tyrrell?

Lake Tyrrell is a massive salt lake that is one of Victoria's most popular natural attractions. It's the state's largest saltwater lake, spanning a whopping 20,860 hectares, and known for its visually striking white salt flats and photo-worthy reflections. But the most noteworthy factor of this salty spot is that, on occasion, the water turns a beautiful shade of pink. This magical occurrence happens during particularly wet and warm times of year, because of the red pigment that’s secreted by pink micro-algae called red marine phytoplankton.

Photograph: Parks Victoria

Where is Lake Tyrrell?

Lake Tyrrell is located in the Mallee district of northwestern Victoria, about 314 km northwest of Melbourne. It's just north of the small, aptly-named town of Sea Lake and not far from the regional hubs of Mildura and Swan Hill.

Photograph: Parks Victoria

When is the best time to visit Lake Tyrrell?

If you want the best chance to see it at its most beautiful, you'll want to time your visit right. The best time of day to visit Lake Tyrrell is in the late afternoon or early morning, particularly around sunrise or sunset, when the light creates stunning reflections and colours on the salt flats. If you visit after a period of heavy rainfall (most likely to be in winter), there'll be some water in the lake which also creates beautiful reflections on a still day. And if you have your heart set on seeing the water coloured a pink hue, your best chance is later in spring around October or November, when the weather is warming up. The only time that isn't recommended to visit the lake is on very warm summer days, as the area can become scorchingly hot.

How do you get to Lake Tyrrell?

Lake Tyrrell is about a six-hour drive north of Melbourne. If you're not a fan of long car trips, you could stay in Bendigo for a night on the way, or there are plenty of quaint regional towns along the route to take pit stops at. If you don't have a car, you can get a VLine train to Mildura and then hire one, or take a bus to the lake.

