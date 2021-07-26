Californian redwoods are distinguished by their extreme height (they can reach up to 115 metres tall) and their somewhat horizontal branches. The bark is a bright red-brown colour, and as the name suggests, they are indigenous to coastal California and the southwestern corner of Oregon in the US. So, yes, arguably, the collection of Californian redwoods found in the Warburton Valley aren't exactly "natural wonders" as they were planted by man. But boy are they pretty! They're located just a few kilometres outside Warburton on Cement Creek Road. Hop out of the car and take a walk through the grid-like plantation – it includes more than 1,400 trees, up to 55 metres tall. There's also some to see out in the Otways. Click through to read more.