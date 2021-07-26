Located in north-west Victoria, about four hours from Melbourne, is Lake Tyrrell, Victoria’s largest inland salt lake. Covering approximately 208 square kilometres, the lake’s salt is controlled mostly by weather changes. About a metre of water can fill up the basin in cooler and wetter months, but the water almost completely evaporates over summer. The best time to visit would be on a clear winter’s evening when shallow water covers the lake, producing amazing and vast reflections of the sky above. During particularly wet and warm times of year, the water at Lake Tyrrell turns pink. This is because of the red pigment that’s secreted by pink micro-algae called red marine phytoplankton.
Victoria has an abundance of beautiful locations to sneak off and visit. That’s just pure facts. We’ve cherry-picked the state’s most beautiful nature spots that you can visit near Melbourne. Grab some supplies, some sunscreen and your sense of adventure and get into it.
We've also got great ideas for day hikes close to Melbourne and these excellent scenic drives to take around Victoria.