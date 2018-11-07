Dirty Dancing is coming to Flemington as an immersive cinema experience

She thought it would be just another summer vacation… but it turned out to be the time of her life!

If you still carry a watermelon for Patrick Swayze; if you would never think of putting Baby in a corner, then you’re going to be very happy at the news about an upcoming event in the Wetlands at Flemington Racecourse.

Immersive Cinema is a new venture that will turn the space into a recreation of Kellerman’s Mountain Resort in the 1963, the setting for the enduring 1987 cult movie Dirty Dancing. There’ll be more than 50 actors and dancers on the site, and the illicit and ever-so-kitschy love affair between Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Johnny Castle will unfold around the audience.

‘Resort guests’ can take on an activity, a craft class, or a sport. There’ll be food, cocktails and dance lessons too, from the Foxtrot to Merengue. Rumour has it there will be a talent show as well... Dressing up in cardigans, summer shirts and slacks is strongly encouraged.

After sunset at 8.30pm, the movie will unspool.

Immersive Cinema: Dirty Dancing takes place over three nights in March 2019. Tickets go on sale on Monday November 19, and there’s an exclusive pre-sale for members of Frontier and Underground Cinema.

