The average Australian accumulates more than 130kg of plastic waste every year. With only about 20 per cent of that actually being recycled, it's high time to ditch the single-use, join the anti-plastic straw brigade and save some goddamn sea turtles.

Going BYO with your water bottle and putting your foot down with the collection of crumpled plastic bottles filling the passenger side of your car is a great way to lessen your footprint. A bunch of popular Melbourne bars, cafés and businesses have banded together with this initiative from Yarra Valley Water to make it easier for you to keep hydrated without purchasing a hunk of plastic.

Look out for the “Refillers Welcome” sticker displayed in windows around the suburbs of Northcote, Thornbury, Brunswick and Preston. This means the business is on board with the Choose Tap initiative and you won’t be met with any odd, defensive looks if you go on in to top up your bottle.

You’ll be able to wet your whistle and top up your bottle at popular local haunts like Northcote Social Club, café haven Barry, and many more. If you’re desperate for an oasis to parch your thirst in the concrete desert, head to choosetap.com.au and discover nearby refill spots on the tap finder map.

The future is now – and we need to get onto this plastic problem before things go full Mad Max, people!