Docklands’ BYO picnic boat hire GoBoat is reopening this week

Following an ease of restrictions, recreational boating is now allowed within 25km of your home, so that means it’s time to head to GoBoat and take a punt out on the Yarra.

GoBoat is reopening for groups of up to eight people per boat, from a maximum of two households. Everyone who participates must live within 25km of Southbank and the route you sail on the Yarra River. Everyone will have to wear a face mask while aboard the boat but will be able to lower it to eat and drink.

These five-metre-long boats come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table so you can BYO food and drink. Plus, you don’t even need a boating licence to operate them. Naturally, considering the state of the world, GoBoat has put strict safety guidelines and procedures in place in line with the health department’s recommendations.

You can book your boat ride here.

