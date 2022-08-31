Melbourne
The best outdoor pools in Melbourne

Feel like a splash? Jump into one of these outdoor Melbourne pools and sea baths

Time Out editors
Despite complaints of the changing weather, Melbourne does deliver when it comes to its pools. Pick a day over 25, hit one of these urban oases and drag your towel to a spare bit of premium pool real estate to soak up some rays. Alternatively, see if you've got the guts to become one of the Iceburgers at Brighton Baths, and swim your heart out come rain, hail or shine.

That said, maybe a sandscape is more your speed – if so, head to one of our favourite beaches for some salt-air goodness.

Brighton Baths Health Club

1. Brighton Baths Health Club

  • Things to do
  • Brighton

Offering a view of the beach that you'd be hard-pressed to beat, the Brighton Baths Health Club has been home to Melbourne's most adventurous swimmers since 1881. The Olympic-sized open water sea baths are the main attraction (there's also a gym and steam room), and it's popular with cold water swimmers in the winter. The facility is open to casual visitors and members. 

Brunswick Baths
Photograph: iStock

2. Brunswick Baths

  • Sport and fitness
  • Brunswick

Brunswick Baths boasts an environmentally friendly, cost-efficient facility with a 50-metre outdoor heated pool (which operates year-round) and grass surroundings. There's also a 20-metre indoor pool, a spa, sauna and steam room, a gym, group fitness classes, a childcare centre and accessible facilities. 

Fitzroy Swimming Pool
Photograph: John Halbrook

3. Fitzroy Swimming Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Fitzroy

Open since 1908, Fitzroy Pool is a northside institution. Thanks to its big 50-metre heated outdoor swimming pool, lap swimmers can stick to their fitness routines all year round. Come summer though, there's much more happening and it's the perfect place for people watching. There's also a gym, spa, sauna and a toddler's pool for the little kids. 

Prahran Aquatic Centre

4. Prahran Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Prahran

Prahran Pool is where to go if you want to see and be seen. The 50-metre outdoor lap pool is open year-round – and it's heated, so you shouldn't let the thought of icy cold water put you off in winter. Just off Chapel Street, summer at the Prahran Pool draws a mixed crowd – check out the beautiful people preening on the stairs, the cool kids lounging on the lawns or the families running around the toddler's pool.

Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre

5. Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Albert Park

Opened in 1997, this $65 million development was built on the site of several outdated sports arenas, and hosted events from the 2006 Commonwealth Games events and 2007 FINA Swimming Championship meets. The 50-metre outdoor pool was built in 2006 and updated in 2008 to include a world-first moveable floor. There's also an indoor pool, a wave pool and a water slide if the weather's not great for alfresco swimming.

Carlton Baths

6. Carlton Baths

  • Sport and fitness
  • Carlton

The Carlton Baths are an icon of the CBD, having first opened in February 1916. These days, the baths have received a number of sleek upgrades, but the vibe still retains some of that old Carlton charm. The 25-metre pool is outside, and because of its shorter length there tend to be fewer hardcore swimmers doing laps, so it's a lot less intimidating.

Urbnsurf
Photograph: Urbnsurf/Ed Sloane

7. Urbnsurf

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Tullamarine

If you've bemoaned the fact that inner-city Melbourne doesn't have proper surfing beaches, this is for you. Head along to Australia's first inland surf park, Urbnsurf, located within spitting distance of Melbourne Airport in Tullamarine. The two-hectare surfing lagoon has areas customisable for all ages and abilities – so if you're not Layne Beachley just yet, you'll do just fine. The modular wave generator means that there can be different kinds of waves in different sections of the pool.

St Kilda Sea Baths

8. St Kilda Sea Baths

  • Things to do
  • St Kilda

The restored St Kilda Sea Baths exude that eclectic but easy-going ambience typical of St Kilda. The 25-metre seawater swimming pool is heated, but only uses a small amount of chlorine so you get less of that itchy feeling on your skin once you get out. If you really need to unwind, head to the hydrotherapy spa or the aromatherapy steam room – both will soothe tired muscles.

Harold Holt Swim Centre

9. Harold Holt Swim Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Glen Iris

Nestled within the leafy streets of Glen Iris, Harold Holt (strangely named after our ill-fated Prime Minister) is a suburban haven for southside fitness junkies. Both the indoor 25-metre pool and a 50-metre outdoor pool are heated, so there's no excuse not to get your Thorpedo on. There's also the slightly warmer, warm water pool which is ideal for rehab and hydrotherapy exercise and relaxation. There's also a gym, swim classes and a big shady area to lie about in the sun in the warmer months. 

Pick up a post-swim treat

Recommended
