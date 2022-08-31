Despite complaints of the changing weather, Melbourne does deliver when it comes to its pools. Pick a day over 25, hit one of these urban oases and drag your towel to a spare bit of premium pool real estate to soak up some rays. Alternatively, see if you've got the guts to become one of the Iceburgers at Brighton Baths, and swim your heart out come rain, hail or shine.

That said, maybe a sandscape is more your speed – if so, head to one of our favourite beaches for some salt-air goodness.