Offering a view of the beach that you'd be hard-pressed to beat, the Brighton Baths Health Club has been home to Melbourne's most adventurous swimmers since 1881. The Olympic-sized open water sea baths are the main attraction (there's also a gym and steam room), and it's popular with cold water swimmers in the winter. The facility is open to casual visitors and members.
Despite complaints of the changing weather, Melbourne does deliver when it comes to its pools. Pick a day over 25, hit one of these urban oases and drag your towel to a spare bit of premium pool real estate to soak up some rays. Alternatively, see if you've got the guts to become one of the Iceburgers at Brighton Baths, and swim your heart out come rain, hail or shine.
That said, maybe a sandscape is more your speed – if so, head to one of our favourite beaches for some salt-air goodness.