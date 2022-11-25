Melbourne
Timeout

An image of Ayers Rock in front of a blue sky with clouds, taken from a road ahead with dry sand and small trees in between
Photograph: Unsplash/Photoholgic

Dreaming of a holiday? Score cheap tickets to the Northern Territory today

Don't waste your hard-earned cash on cr*p this Black Friday, spend it on the trip of a lifetime

Written by
Jade Solomon
There is no better way to treat yo' self this Black Friday than with a holiday. And from today, Jetstar is offering flights to Uluru for as little as $89. Yes, just $89 – that's probably less than you'll spend on a coupla rounds of frothies tonight at the pub.

Jetstar is also slinging a bunch of super cheap (and direct) flights to Darwin from Melbourne, Sydney and Cairns, to help make all your holiday dreams a reality. You can also score yourself 25 per cent off a bunch of top travel deals and experiences across the Northern Territory. For those who have always dreamt of exploring the wonders of Uluru or experiencing the delights of Kakadu, don't miss out on these offers, running on both Friday, November 25, and Cyber Monday

Check out all the deals – from the tropical magic of the Top End to the mysteries of the Red Centre – right now before it's too late. See you in the NT!  

Keen to stay closer to home? These are the best carless day trips from Melbourne

