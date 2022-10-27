Catch a Port Phillip Ferry and set sail southwest of Melbourne to discover the wonders of Geelong. Victoria's second-largest city, Geelong, is often seen as the "gateway city" owing to its proximity to Ballarat, Torquay, the Great Ocean Road and Hamilton. While Geelong may be known for its prime location and AFL-winning football team, it is also worth visiting for its scenic coastline and thriving arts, culture and dining scene.

To gain a sense of Geelong's rich history, you can walk the three-kilometre Geelong Baywalk Bollards Trail. Artist Jan Mitchell created the bollards in the 1990s, and now over 103 bollards are installed right around the Waterfront from Limeburner's Point to Rippleside Park. Each bollard charts a story about the cast and characters who added to the making of Geelong, such as its Indigenous inhabitants, opera singers, to footballers.

As Australia's first (and only) UNESCO City of Design, Geelong is bursting with art and culture. Head to Geelong Gallery, one of the oldest regional galleries in Australia, to see more than 6000 works of art. Stumble upon The Gallery's outstanding collection, which boasts many works of national significance, such as Eugène von Guérard's View of Geelong (1856) and Frederick McCubbin's A Bush Burial (1890). If museum fatigue starts settling in and you find yourself longing for fresh air, stroll through central Geelong's streets and laneways to view the countless murals and stencils that enliven the urban space.

As well as a thriving arts scene, Geelong is also home to a smorgasbord of places to eat, drink and be merry. For that special celebration, visit award-winning IGNI, where chef-patron Aaron Turner steers you on a six-course dining journey where fire and smoke sculpt the menu. If you're after something more low-key, head for lunch at eddy and wills café or to microbrewery Valhalla Brewing and Taproom to listen to some records and neck back a few craft beers setting sail (Viking-style) back for Melbourne.

How to get there

Port Phillip Ferries operate a twice-daily catamaran service from Melbourne Docklands to Geelong.