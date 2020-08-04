Earl Canteen is now selling ready-to-bake cookie dough

When life gives you six weeks of house arrest, bake cookies. Lots of them

Earl Canteen always seems to know what we need during a lockdown. Back in ISO #1 it put together support packs to nourish our bodies. Now it has released a line of bake-at-home cookies to nourish our souls.

The Cookies by Earl range consists of 500-gram logs of cookie dough, about enough for ten Earl-sized cookies or many more regular human-sized ones. You keep them in the fridge or freezer, slicing off rounds and baking them for 10-12 minutes whenever life demands it (basically anytime you’re happy, sad, bored, hungry or any other covid emotion).

There are seven cookie dough flavours to choose from, based on director Jackie Middleton’s favourite desserts. If you love a classic, there’s the Callebaut choc chip, walnut and sea salt. For something decadent, there’s the boozy espresso, savoiardi, chocolate, mascarpone and PX (Pedro Ximénez). For vegans, there’s the coconut, chia and cranberry. And for the oversharers, the marshmallow, cherry, toasted coconut and choc chip provides the perfect before-and-after shot, turning from a pretty pink mosaic into a gooey, delectable mess.

The cookie logs cost $14 each, but if you buy all seven you get an extra log of choc chip to give to your cute neighbour – and get closer to meeting Earl’s delivery minimums. Order online here.

Can't stop iso-baking? Piccolina Gelateria is doing bake-at-home desserts as well.

