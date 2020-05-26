Easey's is turning five and giving away a bunch of stuff to celebrate

You can score everything from a year of free burgers to sweet, sweet merch

If you love burgers, then you'll know who Jimmy Hurlston is. It was a big deal when the burger obsessive lent his name and put his reputation on the line when he jumped into co-ownership of burger bar Easey's in Collingwood almost five years ago.

Yes, almost. To celebrate its fifth birthday, Easey's will be giving away a roster of prizes ranging from $100 worth of delivery credits, merchandise and burgers for a year.

Technically, everyone is a winner if they order $20 or more worth of food from Doordash, because you will automatically receive free delivery, entry into the birthday draw and a free jam doughnut if you use the promotional code 'EASEYSBDAY' upon checkout.

The grand prizes include:

- One year's worth of free burgers (at a $25 per week spend)

- Merchandise packs worth $125

- $100 worth of delivery credits

- 'Make your own Easey's burger' packs (entry for this prize is only for orders made on May 28- National Burger Day)

Unlike most giveaways, the more times you order, the more entries you earn for the main prize. The birthday promotion is on now until June 2. Winners will be emailed on June 9 and announced via Easey's social channels.

Can't wait to dine in the actual restaurant again? Make a booking at any of these venues.

